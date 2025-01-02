Southern Spoonful: Big Easy Bites

The story below is a preview from our January/February 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Jazz up your winter dinner menus with these New Orleans-inspired recipes.

It’s easy to fall in love with recipes from New Orleans. Creole and Cajun spices with fabulous French and soul food influences. Turn on some jazz music while you are cooking and enjoy making these flavorful dishes reminiscent of the Big Easy.

Sheet Pan Jambalaya

4 servings

1 orange bell pepper

1 red bell pepper

10 oz. Andouille sausage, thinly sliced

½ medium yellow onion, sliced

2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves

1 lemon, thinly sliced

3 tablespoons Olivelle Sicilian lemon infused olive oil

2 teaspoons Tony Chachere’s seasoning

1 bunch green onions, thinly sliced

16 oz. frozen peeled and deveined raw shrimp, tails removed, thawed

10 oz. can fire-roasted Rotel tomatoes and green chilies, drained

2 (8.5 oz.) packages Ben’s Ready Rice

2 tablespoons Olivelle Sicilian lemon infused olive oil

2 tablespoons Olivelle sweet cream butter infused olive oil

Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Core bell peppers and slice into strips, then cut the strips in half.

Toss together sausage, bell pepper strips, onion, thyme, lemon slices, onion, 3 tablespoons lemon olive oil and 1 teaspoon Tony Chachere’s seasoning on a 13” x 18” rimmed baking sheet. Spread mixture in an even layer. Bake until mixture is almost tender crisp, 15–17 minutes, stirring mixture once halfway through cooking time.

Meanwhile, thinly slice dark green parts of green onions and set aside. Thinly slice white part of green onions and place in a large bowl. Add shrimp, drained tomatoes and green chilies and remaining 1 teaspoon Tony Chachere’s seasoning to the green onions. Using your hands, crumble rice into shrimp mixture to separate any clumps. Add two tablespoons lemon olive oil and 2 tablespoons sweet cream butter infused olive oil. Stir to combine. Set aside until ready to use.

Remove baking sheet from oven. Using the back of a spoon, squeeze lemon juice from the pulp of the lemons and discard lemon rinds. Stir shrimp mixture into bell pepper mixture on baking sheet. Return to oven and bake at 425 degrees Fahrenheit until shrimp are pink and opaque throughout and rice is warm and tender, about 9 minutes. Sprinkle with dark green parts of green onions. Serve warm.

Country Cajun Green Beans

4 – 6 servings

2 tablespoons butter

6 oz. country ham, center and end slices, any visible fat removed, chopped fine

1 large shallot, chopped

14.5 oz. can fire roasted diced tomatoes, including juice from the can

1 tablespoon Olivelle Sicilian Lemon Infused Olive Oil

2 cups water

1 teaspoon Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1¼ pounds fresh green beans, ends trimmed and cut in half

Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium and add the country ham and cook, stirring, for 3 minutes. Add shallot and cook stirring until soft, about 1 minute. Add the tomatoes and juice from can and lemon olive oil. Cook, stirring, for 3 minutes, mashing tomatoes with a fork as they cook. Add 2 cups of water, creole seasoning, pepper and green beans. Reduce the heat to medium and cook, covered, stirring occasionally, until the beans begin to soften, about 20 minutes. Continue to cook the beans over medium low heat, covered, for 10 minutes until very tender. Serve hot with a large slotted spoon.

