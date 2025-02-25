Southern Spoonful: Brunch Season in Full Bloom

The story below is a preview from our March/April 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

With warmer days and fresh flavors in bloom, there’s no better way to celebrate the season than with a delightful springtime brunch!

What better way to celebrate the coming of spring – a fabulous brunch shared with friends and family. My brunch recipes are perfect for Spring celebrations – Easter, Mother’s Day, graduations and more!

Arugula Burrata Blackberry Salad with Candied Walnuts

Yield: 2 salads

1/2 cup seedless blackberry jam

2 tablespoons Olivelle Meyer Lemon Infused White Balsamic Vinegar

4 cups arugula

2 balls of Burrata cheese

16 fresh blackberries

Candied walnuts (recipe follows)

Candied Walnuts

Yield: 1 cup

1 cup chopped walnuts

1 1/2 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup sugar

Place blackberry jam in a small saucepan. Add lemon infused balsamic vinegar. Stir. Heat over medium low heat until jam is melted (about 2 minutes). Remove from heat.

Place 2 cups arugula in each of 2 salad bowls. Chop arugula into bite size pieces with kitchen scissors, removing any large stems.

Cut burrata cheese balls into fourths and place 4 of the fourths on top of each serving of arugula. Mash burrata lightly into the arugula with a fork.

Heat the blackberry jam and lemon balsamic vinegar over low heat just enough to make the jam syrupy. Spoon 2 tablespoons of the jam over each serving of the arugula and burrata. Place 8 blackberries on top of each salad.

Sprinkle the salad with candied walnuts.

To make candied walnuts:

Place a piece of parchment paper on a baking sheet.

Place butter in a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat.

Add walnuts and sugar, stirring with a spatula constantly to coat walnuts. The sugar will begin to melt. Continue cooking and stirring, about 5 minutes over medium low heat. Watch carefully so the nuts do not burn.

Once the sugar has melted and completely covered the walnuts, pour the walnuts onto the baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Immediately separate the walnuts to make sure they do not clump together. Allow to cool and dry for 10 minutes.

Impossible Biscuits

Yield: 20 mini (2”) biscuits

I named my biscuits “Impossible” because they have only 3 ingredients — so easy!

8 1/2 tablespoons Olivelle Sweet Cream Butter Infused Olive Oil

2 1/2 cups self-rising flour (plus a little more if needed for handling the dough)

1 1/3 cups + 2 tablespoons heavy cream

Very thinly sliced Smithfield ham

Butter

Place rack in the middle of the oven. Preheat oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

Place the flour in a large bowl and pour in 1 cup cream and 2 tablespoons sweet cream butter infused olive oil. Stir with fork until the ingredients come together, add the remaining 1/3 cup + 2 tablespoons cream as needed so the dough comes together into a ball.

Turn the dough out on a lightly floured surface. With floured hands, pat the dough into a rough rectangle and fold in half. Use a lightly floured rolling pin to roll the dough into 3/4 inch thickness and cut out with a 2 inch biscuit cutter.

If necessary, patch together the scraps, roll again and cut out the last biscuits. Place them side by side on the baking sheet.

Brush biscuits with 2 1/2 tablespoons sweet cream butter Infused olive oil.

Bake until golden brown, about 14 minutes. Remove from oven and brush with 2 1/2 tablespoons sweet cream butter infused olive oil. Allow biscuits to cool.

For ham biscuits: Split biscuits in two and spread with butter on one side. Fill biscuits with Smithfield ham.

For pimiento cheese biscuits: Split biscuits in two and fill with Olive Pimiento Cheese.

