Southern Spoonful Online Extra: Peanut Butter Pancakes

Papa Joe’s Peanut Butter Pancake Stacks

2 servings

For the pancakes:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 egg

½ cup milk

1 teaspoon Vain Original Baker’s Blend Vanilla

Other:

3 tablespoons melted butter to brush on the griddle

2 eggs for frying (or more)

Peanut butter (Papa Joe prefers crunchy)

Maple syrup

Combine dry ingredients and stir together. Whisk together eggs in a separate bowl. Add the milk to the eggs and whisk together. Pour wet egg mixture over dry ingredients and stir until combined. Add the lemon last and stir. Warm the skillet over low-medium heat – the pro-grid iron reversible griddle is great for this but any skillet will work.

Once the skillet is warm, brush with butter and pour ½ cup of batter onto it. I like the pro-grid iron reversible griddle because I can fry an egg on the top burner while I make a pancake on the bottom burner. Flip the pancake when you see bubbles forming all over. Cook on the second side for about two minutes and remove from heat. Continue with the rest of the batter.

To serve, spread peanut butter on the pancakes and stack them up on two plates. Top with a fried egg and drizzle maple syrup over the top. Perfecto! We make this for the whole family. Just multiply by the number of people you need to serve.

Family recipe from Valarie Angle.

PLUS:

How to season your cast iron pan

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

Scrub pan with hot soapy water and dry thoroughly.

Use a pastry brush to brush a thin layer of vegetable oil on the inner surface of the pan.

Place the pan upside down on a baking sheet (make sure the baking sheet has sides) on a middle oven rack at 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

Bake one hour; let cool in the oven.

How to clean your cast iron pan:

Wash cast iron by hand with a nylon bristle scrub brush (Ladles and Linens has several brushes and scrapers for this purpose).

Dry promptly and thoroughly with a lint-free cloth.

Brush very lightly with vegetable oil.

Store pan in a dry place.

About the Writer:

Following her career in healthcare dining and nutrition management, Becky Ellis followed her passion to create Bubblybee, a champagne and food blog. Her motto is "Don't wait to celebrate! Pop the cork now!" She loves to share tips for entertaining with bubbly. Find her creative recipes and champagne tasting notes at bubblybee.net and Instagram @bubblybeeboop.