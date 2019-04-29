Southern Spoonful Online Extra: Strawberry Honey

Get the rest of the Southern Spoonful May/June recipes here.

“One must ask children and birds how cherries and strawberries taste.” – Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

I know it’s truly summer when I bite into my first juicy red ripe strawberry from the Farmer’s Market! My strawberry honey is just fabulous served warm over waffles, pancakes, French toast, biscuits, cornbread and ice cream. It is also a delicious accompaniment to Brie or tripe crème cheese with baguettes on a cheese board or drizzled into a cup of hot tea.

Strawberry Honey

1 cup honey

15 small ripe strawberries, washed and hulled

Place honey in a small saucepan. Warm over medium heat until it comes to a boil. Reduce to simmer. Add strawberries. Continue to simmer 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat and very lightly mash strawberries into honey with a fork. After honey has cooled slightly, pour into pitcher.

And for dessert…Strawberries with Chocolate Balsamic Vinegar

Wash and hull one quart of strawberries and slice them in half. Place strawberries in a bowl and toss them with caster sugar. Place berries in chilled dessert dishes and drizzle with chocolate balsamic vinegar. Place a dollop of sweetened whipped cream or vanilla ice cream on top.

Notes:

Serve the appetizers with Moulin de Gassac Guilhem Rosé. Available at Tinnell’s Finer Foods, $11 a bottle. This sunny crisp wine pairs perfectly with brie and goat cheese.

Taco holders are available at the Cook’s Nook.

Chocolate balsamic vinegar is available at Oliveto Artisan Oils and Vinegars.

Caster sugar (fine sugar) is available at Fresh Market.

About the Writer:

Following her career in healthcare dining and nutrition management, Becky Ellis followed her passion to create Bubblybee, a champagne and food blog. Her motto is "Don't wait to celebrate! Pop the cork now!" She loves to share tips for entertaining with bubbly. Find her creative recipes and champagne tasting notes at bubblybee.net and Instagram @bubblybeeboop.