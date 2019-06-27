Southern Spoonful: Summer, Italian Style

The story below is from our July/August 2019 issue. For the full issue Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Don’t let the summer slip by without trying these Italian-inspired recipes. Each recipe takes only minutes to prepare, allowing you plenty of time to relax and enjoy the “Tuscan sun” right in your own backyard.

Summer is the season that best illustrates the love Italians have for food and wine. Italians have a relaxing way of enjoying the summer. Amid fields of sunflowers, food markets brimming with heirloom tomatoes and blushing eggplant, and sidewalk cafes filled with couples sipping prosecco, they savor the outdoors and soak up every drop of the Tuscan sun. Bring the bounty of summer to your table with these recipes featuring fabulously fresh Italian ingredients. Buon Appetito!

End of Summer Orzo Salad

6 servings

6 cups water, lightly salted

1 cup orzo

¼ cup olive oil

½ tsp salt

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

Juice of 1 lemon

2 ears fresh corn, cooked, kernels removed from the cob

1 zucchini, peeled and diced

1 bunch green onions, white part only, chopped

2 oz. jarpimientos

12 fresh basil leaves, chopped

1 cup shaved Parmesan cheese

Place water in pan and bring to boil. Add orzo and boil until the orzo is completely cooked, about 9 minutes. Drain orzo. Add olive oil, salt, pepper and lemon juice to orzo. Stir to combine. Add corn kernels, zucchini, green onions, pimientos, basil and parmesan cheese. Stir to combine all ingredients. Transfer to a salad bowl and chill in refrigerator until ready to serve.

No-Cook Tomato Pasta Sauce

4 servings

Made with garden fresh tomatoes, this sauce is better than any sauce you will find in a jar!

3 tomatoes, chopped

2 cloves garlic, chopped fine

1 tsp salt

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

12 fresh basil leaves, chiffonade

¼ tsp crushed red pepper

5 tbsps lemon infused olive oil (available at Oliveto Artisan Oils and Vinegars)

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Angel hair pasta

Place tomatoes, garlic, salt, black pepper, basil, crushed red pepper and lemon olive oil in a nonmetallic mixing bowl. Mix to combine all ingredients. Cover bowl with plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator until ready to serve.

Serve tomato sauce over angel hair pasta. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons parmesan cheese over each serving of pasta.

Wine pairing: G D Vajra Rosso Langhe 2016. $20 range. Available at Mr. Bill’s Wine Cellar.

Pan-Seared Red Snapper with Herb Salad and Caper Mayo

2 servings

Herb Salad

1 cup baby arugula leaves, stems removed

½ cup chopped fresh dill

½ cup chopped Italian parsley

Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl. Cover and chill until service.

Caper Mayo

½ cup mayonnaise

1 tbsp sour cream

1 tbsp capers

1 tbsp lemon juice

Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl. Cover and chill until service.

Red Snapper

2 (7 oz. each) red snapper filets

2 tbsps olive oil

2 tbsps butter

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Lemon wedges for garnish

Buttered jasmine rice for service

Place oil and butter in a large skillet. Heat over medium high heat until butter melts and then reduce heat to medium low. Place red snapper filets on a plate and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place the filets in the pan and cook, turning once, until they are lightly browned and just cooked through, about 3 minutes per side.

Serve each filet on a dinner plate, spread liberally with caper mayo and top with herb salad.

Serve with buttered jasmine rice and a lemon wedge on the side.

Caramelized Onion Pepperoncini Dip

Serve this flavorful dip with Stacy’s Cheese Petites crackers – available in the deli at Tanglewood Kroger.

2 tbsps butter

1 cup chopped vidalia onion

½ cup chopped pepperoncini

¼ tsp salt

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

½ cup sour cream

½ grated Parmesan cheese

1 cup mayonnaise

Melt 1 tablespoon butter in a sauté pan. Add onions and stir. Cook and stir over medium heat until the onions are lightly browned and softened. Add the other tablespoon of butter, pepperoncini, salt and pepper. Stir and cook over medium heat until the pepperoncini are softened. Remove from heat and allow to cool while preparing other ingredients. Place sour cream, parmesan cheese and mayonnaise in a mixing bowl. Add onion pepperoncini mixture. Stir to combine all ingredients. Cover and chill until service. Serve with Stacy’s Cheese Petites crackers – parmesan and garlic flavor.

Sgroppino

This lovely combination of lemon sorbet, vodka and prosecco is served in Italy as a palate cleanser or refreshing dessert. I like to serve it as a pre-dessert, which is a small dessert-like course served before the main dessert.

For each cocktail:

½ cup lemon sorbet

3 oz. prosecco

1 oz. citron vodka

Fresh spearmint for garnish

Place the lemon sorbet and citron vodka in a cocktail shaker. Shake to combine these ingredients. Add Prosecco and shake lightly. Pour into a chilled martini glass and garnish with spearmint.

... for the rest of this story and more from our July/August 2019 issue,