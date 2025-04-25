Southern Spoonful: Very Berry Summer

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

These recipes are bursting with fresh summer berry flavors.

Summer is bursting with berries! The standards – strawberries, blueberries, blackberries – and the unexpected – did you know that pineapples are berries? They are considered a type of berry, classified as a multiple fruit, which means they are made up of many berries that have fused together. Watermelon, cucumbers, tomatoes and cantaloupes are also botanically classified as berries. Let’s make the most of the berry days of summer with these fun recipes.

Fruta Picada with Tajín

Yield: 6 servings

1 ripe mango, peeled, pitted and cubed

2 ripe champagne mangoes, pitted and cubed

1 small jicama, peeled and chopped

1 cup pineapple, chopped

1 cup papaya (honeydew melon may be substituted)

1 cup watermelon, seeded and chopped

1 teaspoon Tajín

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

In a bowl, combine the mangoes, jicama, pineapple, papaya (or honeydew) and watermelon and toss gently to mix. Sprinkle with the Tajín and drizzle with lime juice. Toss to coat evenly.

Cover and refrigerate for at least one hour or up to one day before serving.

3 Chile Grilled Pork Kabobs

These kabobs are reminiscent of tacos al pastor, but so much easier to prepare.

Yield: 4 servings

Note: pork needs to marinate overnight in the refrigerator.

1 23-ounce Peppercorn Seasoned Pork Loin Filet

1 jar Casa Martinez 3 Chiles Salsa

1 red bell pepper, cored and cut into 1-inch cubes

1 small onion, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes

32 1-inch chunks fresh pineapple

Zatarain’s Cilantro Lime Rice

10-inch bamboo skewers

Place pork loin on a cutting board. Cut the pork loin in half vertically. Cut each half into 4 horizontal pieces, removing any visible fat. Cut the horizontal pieces into 1 inch cubes (4 cubes per horizontal piece – 32 cubes total). Place pork cubes in a container with cover. Pour 1 cup Casa Martinez 3 Chiles Salsa over the pork cubes. Stir to cover the pork cubes with salsa. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Soak 10-inch bamboo skewers in water for 10 minutes. Thread cubes of pork, red pepper cubes, onion and pineapple alternately on skewers. Place on a plate and drizzle ½ cup 3 Chiles Salsa evenly over the skewers.

Lightly spray grill with vegetable oil spray. Heat grill to medium heat. Place skewers on grill and cook 10 minutes on one side. Flip skewers and cook 5 minutes on the other side. (Grill temperatures vary, adjust your grill temperature as needed. Pork should be lightly charred for maximum flavor. You may want to grill in batches. Do not overcrowd the grill so you can maintain cooking temperature.)

Serve warm with 3 Chiles Salsa on the side and Zatarain’s Cilantro Lime Rice.

Note: A grill pan may be used to cook kabobs on the stovetop. Use smaller 4 inch skewers to enable them to fit on the grill pan.

Want to learn how to make even more very berry summer recipes, including Crème Celeste and Lillet Blanc Spritz with Chambord Raspberries? Check out the latest issue, now on newsstands, or see it for free in our digital guide linked below!

The story above is a preview from our May/June 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!