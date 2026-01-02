Speakeasy Sophistication

The story below is from our January/February 2026 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Hotel Roanoke’s new Fox City Jazz Club offers a vibe that’s both timeless and modern.

× Expand Bella Muse Photography The Fox City Jazz Band

The smooth sounds of jazz fill the AKA room of Hotel Roanoke where the Fox City Jazz Club made its debut in August 2025. Once a month, the hotel’s AKA room transforms into a sultry jazz club — complete with speakeasy charm, signature cocktails and an atmosphere that feels both timeless and new.

Hidden beneath the Pine Room and 1882 Lobby Bar, the AKA space has seen its share of reinventions — it once pulsed as a dance club and is currently a unique event space. Now, thanks to a creative collaboration between Hotel Roanoke’s General Manager Brian Wells and Tyrone “T-Fox” Bayliss of Fox City Music Media/Productions and Entertainment Ambassador at Rosie’s, the venue has found new rhythm.

Expand Courtesy of Laura Wade T-Fox entertains and delights at the new Fox City Jazz Club.

T-Fox, known for his sold-out dinner shows in the Regency Room, brings his signature flair and magnetic stage presence to the Fox City Jazz Club. Joining him is the five-piece Fox City Jazz Band — Brian Mesko on guitar, Dave Ferguson on keys and bass, Al Broholm on drums, Willis Greenstreet on sax and Pete Medina on percussion — along with dazzling Fox City dancers Imani Fox and Leanna Harden.

“He’s a super entertainer,” says Mike Quonce, director of public relations at Hotel Roanoke. Quonce says that people have been asking for more jazz in the city, and with the rich jazz heritage of the historic Gainsboro neighborhood, this brings the past and present together.

The American Legion Auditorium that hosted such jazz legends as Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington was located steps away from the Hotel Roanoke. Nearby there are iconic venues like Hotel Dumas and The Strand.

The Fox City Jazz Club rekindles that same magic. With historic photographs and vintage-inspired lighting, the club evokes a sense of presence. The music takes center stage.

“It’s a perfect way to spend a Sunday night,” Quonce says. Roanoke seems to agree, as every show so far has sold out. Upcoming shows are on January 18 and February 15, with plans to add more.

Guests can expect an evening of elegance, rhythm and romance as T-Fox and the band sweep them into a world of smooth vocals and soulful improvisation.

Tickets are $30 plus a $20 per-person food and beverage minimum. Reservations are required — call 540-853-8280 to secure your seat at Roanoke’s stylish and unique night out.

