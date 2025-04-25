Sports Media Fame

The story below is from our May/June 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

WFXR’s Jermaine Ferrell was recently named Sportscaster of the Year.

The National Sports Media Association named WFXR’s Jermaine Ferrell its 2024 Virginia Sportscaster of the Year.

An invaluable member of the WFXR team, those who regularly work with Ferrell say he is not only a consummate professional, but also serves as a mentor to many young anchors and reporters throughout the Roanoke Valley. His ability to deliver the news in an informative, engaging way has garnered him a loyal, diverse audience of all ages.

Grateful for the recognition, Ferrell said, “I am humbled to receive this incredible honor from the National Sports Media Association. This industry can be very challenging at times. I understand that people don’t want their sports news read off manuscripts. They want to be entertained too. Experience has taught me that if you operate with grace, gratitude and learn from your mistakes, you may just exceed your loftiest expectations. In four years, I was promoted to the station’s sports director.”

Spreading love on his Facebook page, he added, “I would like to thank everyone for their kind words. This was a team effort from my family, friends and co-workers. Sharing the stories of all the people throughout my career has been such a blessing.”

A proud Roanoke native, after graduating from Patrick Henry High School, Ferrell served in the United States Army for nearly a decade. Prior to joining WFXR in August 2015, the multi-talented journalist worked in Kansas and Texas. Covering the Inaugural College Football Championship Game and the ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament are just two of Ferrell’s career accomplishments.

Those closest to Ferrell are not surprised at what he has been able to accomplish. “My mom always told me that Jermaine was going to be very successful one day. I know she is smiling down from heaven and watching all of his TV segments. He has earned everything in his career. Nothing was given to him,” Angelia Sanders, Ferrell’s cousin, says. “He is a great storyteller, and he gets to share that talent with the world.”

Ferrell’s professional journey is a testament to what can be accomplished if one’s desire to succeed is stronger than the hurdles placed in front of them. “I often say that hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard,” he says.

Of all the accomplishments on Ferrell’s lengthy resume, he would be the first to say that marrying his best friend Yolaunda is easily at the top of the list.

