Strange Days of Roanoke: The Liberty Bell in Roanoke

In 1895, America’s sacred relic went on a national tour to reconcile the nation.

× Expand Courtesy of the Virginia Room, Roanoke Public Libraries George Davis took this photo of the Liberty Bell during its stop in Roanoke. Hotel Roanoke is in the background.

In October 1895, America’s Liberty Bell left Philadelphia for display at the Cotton States and International Exposition in Atlanta, Georgia. An October 4 front page headline in the New York Times noted at least one stop along the route — Roanoke. “Liberty Bell Going to Atlanta; A Grand Demonstration to be Made at Roanoke in Its Honor.”

Roanoke was one of several stops the bell made in its three-day journey by rail secured to a flatbed car pulled by a specially commissioned train of the Pennsylvania Railroad. Roanoke was well-prepared to celebrate its arrival. Aboard five Pullmans were top executives of the railroad, the mayor and a cadre of other officials with the City of Philadelphia and a military guard.

An estimated 10,000 gathered to view the bell at Pennsylvania Station in Washington, D.C., on October 4. As with the other stops, there were speeches, music and much patriotic fervor for what newspapers described as the nation’s most sacred relic. From Washington, it passed through Fredericksburg, Richmond, Petersburg and Lynchburg before making its arrival in Roanoke at 5:40 p.m. on October 5.

Expand Roanoke Times This ad appeared in the Roanoke Times a day before the bell’s arrival.

City leaders had established several committees to plan the Magic City’s reception of the bell, the result of the mayor convening a town meeting two months in advance. The biggest element was a parade participated in by an estimated 3,000 persons. Masonic and other fraternal organizations, the fire department, bands, Confederate and Union veterans’ camps, church groups, military and all the employees of the Roanoke Machine Works (later the Norfolk & Western Shops) marched. Col. S. S. Brooke was the parade’s marshal.

The parade assembled at 3 p.m. and an hour later made its way along several downtown streets, passing residences and businesses adorned with American flags and patriotic bunting. The Roanoke newspaper noted that the presence of so many flags just 30 years after the Civil War “was a sight calculated to make the lover of his country glad with hopefulness, and which would put to shame all charges that patriotism is not as warm South of the Mason and Dixon’s line as it is to the North of it.”

Leading the parade was the Park Street Band followed by the Jeff Davis Rifles of Salem, Roanoke Light Infantry and the Boys Brigade of First Presbyterian Church. The procession was a mile long. The terminus was the depot of the Roanoke & Southern Railway near Jefferson Street, where the Liberty Bell had stopped alongside a large stand constructed by railroad carpenters using six flatbed rail cars with boards between them to create a 164-foot long platform. Flags were posted at each corner, bunting draped the sides and lights helped illuminate the scene.

