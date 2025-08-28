Strange Days of Roanoke: The Women of Hill Crest Hall

The story below is a preview from our September/October 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

In the 1920s and ’30s, a female dormitory at Viscose was the center of life for hundreds of workers.

× Expand Courtesy of the Virginia Room, Roanoke Public Libraries Hill Crest Hall opened in 1922 and housed up to 250 females who worked at the Viscose plant in Southeast Roanoke.

When American Viscose opened its plant for operations in Southeast Roanoke in 1917, it quickly became one of the largest employers in the Roanoke Valley, second only to the Norfolk & Western Railway. A large percentage of its workforce were single women.

Initially, plant managers helped to find housing for the young ladies by advertising for nearby residents to take them in as boarders. Roanokers could walk or take a streetcar to Viscose, but for those coming in from outlying areas, lodging was a necessity. In 1920, Viscose addressed the need by starting construction of Hill Crest Hall, a female dormitory, atop a knoll along 9th Street directly north of the Viscose campus in what was Morningside Heights.

Expand Courtesy of Nelson Harris Vesta Sutphin poses on the front steps of Hill Crest Hall in this 1930s image.

On November 1, 1922, Hill Crest held a formal opening with public tours that drew some 5,000 persons. Visitors were welcomed by the female residents along with music by the Viscose Band, who played on the sprawling front porch. Refreshments were served throughout the evening culminating with a dance in the dormitory gymnasium. A jazz orchestra kept the dance floor full.

The Roanoke World-News described the building’s interior for the occasion. “The lobby on the first floor was decorated in gold and black crepe tissue paper and the floors were bedecked with magnificent carpets.” Hill Crest contained “a large writing room with seven writing tables and an assortment of stationery. In the middle of the room is a large table which is used as a reading table.” The upper floors of the four-story structure held bedrooms, an infirmary, kitchen and a “sun parlor.” The ground level provided a gymnasium, bakery, cafeteria, laundry and storerooms. The dormitory provided for the many needs of its young female constituency, all under the watchful eye of the Hill Crest matron Mrs. Laura Bell. Bell had been a house matron for other company dorms, including the one at Tubize Artificial Silk Company in Hopewell. Hill Crest accommodated nearly 250 females, almost one quarter of the female workforce at Viscose at the time.

The bakery served the Viscose plant, producing 500 loaves of bread and 150 pies daily, which were provided to the Viscose’s cafeteria for its workers. Hill Crest offered the young women fitness classes, sewing instruction and cooking lessons. The women formed a basketball team that played other clubs in the area. Lodging was six dollars per week for a double room or for fifty cents more a single room. Each bedroom was furnished with oak dressers, cupboards, rockers and straight chairs.

The women of Hill Crest had a set schedule, which if not followed resulted in their dismissal from the dorm. Mornings began at six, though on Sundays they were “allowed to lie abed until 7:15.” Dorm lights flickered at 10:30 in the evening, prompting the women to be in their rooms. For those that had been permitted to leave the dorm for the evening, the matron did a room check at midnight. The rules had been determined by a popular vote of the lodgers, not by Viscose.

Want to learn more about how Hill Crest Hall created a thriving community for its female workforce while maintaining strict social standards? Check out the latest issue, now on newsstands, or see it for free in our digital guide linked below!

The story above is a preview from our September/October 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!