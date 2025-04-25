Swinging for Success

The story below is from our May/June 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Roanoke’s new premium indoor golf venue fills a unique gap for lovers of the sport.

× Expand Kaelyn Spickler Owner Tim Young on the large, putting green as you enter the venue.

The Roanoke region is home to many golf courses, creating a vibrant golf community, always looking for additional opportunities to play the sport. Set up like a private, indoor country club, Links365 opened in January, filling a gap in our community.

Expand Kaelyn Spickler Owner Tim Young takes a swing at the golf simulator, with training tools already loading.

With a Links365 membership, members book a tee time and receive a unique access code 15 minutes ahead of their scheduled time, granting them facility access. Inside is everything needed to concentrate and improve your game, including a selection of 1,600 virtual courses, professional-level game improvement and even AI video swing training tools. The premium space offers luxury seating, a coffee bar and a large putting green, creating a laid-back atmosphere perfect for both social and business outings.

Members may reserve the state-of-the-art golf simulator during any kind of weather, anytime of day or night, 365 days a year. Unlike at a golf course or driving range, players can enjoy golf and work on their swing when it’s cold or rainy while also avoiding the outdoor crowds on warm, sunny days.

Combining owner Tim Young’s 40 years of business experience and 40 years of playing golf, he wanted to bring something to the area where passionate golfers could improve their games year-round in a private space that felt like their own home.

The Links365 tagline is, “Perfect your game in here. Play your best out there.” Young encourages players to enjoy golf outside but to work on their games indoors anytime.

The story above is from our May/June 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!