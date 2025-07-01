Tackling Gambling Addiction

The story below is from our July/August 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

A Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare initiative aims to reduce problem gambling throughout the Roanoke Valley.

× Expand Courtesy of Blue Ridge Behavioral Health Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare

Earlier this year, a Roanoke woman decided to stop at a Sheetz store when she got off work to put some fuel in her vehicle. She was with her younger brother and he suggested that she purchase a lottery ticket on a whim. That five-dollar investment changed both of their lives forever.

Not only was the ticket a winner, it was the top prize. After taxes and additional fees, she took home roughly $224,000.

Every day in Virginia, people all throughout the Commonwealth gamble their hard-earned money in hopes that their decision will lead to a surplus profit. The reality is that the overwhelming percentage of tickets purchased every year will result in a loss.

According to data posted on virginia.gov, there are thousands of individuals throughout the Roanoke Valley who meet the criteria for a severe gambling problem. Nationwide, an estimated six million people meet the guidelines for a mild or moderate gambling person.

When Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare (BRBH) launched Prevent Problem Gambling, the initiative’s main objective was to reduce gambling-related harm.

When BRBH launched Prevent Problem Gambling, the initiative’s main objective was to help individuals addicted to gambling. Prevention and Wellness Specialist Ben Choatem explains, “We want to provide awareness and education while helping the community learn how and why problem gambling is an issue.”

Legalized betting has never been more popular.

Five years ago, HB4 passed through the Virginia legislature allowing Bristol, Danville, Portsmouth, Norfolk and Richmond to open casinos. The law also funded community service boards around the Commonwealth to support prevention, recovery and treatment for problem gambling.

“The advent of accessible and legal gambling has resulted in a massive shift for problem gamblers. To combat this troubling reality, I am grateful for what Blue Ridge Behavioral Health is doing,” Jay Morrow says. “From personal experience, I can attest that having a consistent infrastructure in place makes all the difference.”

The 24-hour gambling hotline is 1-800-522-4700. For additional information on the program, visit preventproblemgambling.org.

The story above is from our July/August 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!