A consistent winner as General Surgeon, Dr. Al Hagy takes every opportunity to listen to his patients — and tease his kids!

× Expand Jared Ladia

One of this year’s Top General Surgeon category winners is Dr. Al Hagy, Jr., who practices with Carilion Clinic. Hagy has been in the practice for over 20 years, having received his medical degree from University of Virginia School of Medicine in 1987. He has consistently placed first in our Top Docs General Surgery category since 2005.

Hagy, however, says being recognized by nurses and health care professionals is “both flattering and embarrassing!” To him, any praise given should land squarely on the entire team that works so hard to help others. “The patients and their families have the most difficult task, which is dealing with an illness or injury,” he says. “There are so many good people that help them negotiate this; these folks make me so much better than I would be alone.”

It’s this humble attitude that also contributes to his favorite part of the job — the banter and camaraderie in the OR, Surgery Clinic and Wound Center. He also enjoys “stirring up non-medical chatter with the patients.” As a leader in his field, he knows aspiring doctors have a lot of work ahead, but wants to share the same advice that was once shared with him: “The best treatment for your patient is often what is least convenient for you — so take the time.”

When he’s not busy in surgery, Hagy always looks forward to gatherings of family and friends, “swapping stories and celebrating life as we do in Southwest Virginia!” He also has a love-hate relationship with his yard, since it’s hard to tame and he rakes a lot of leaves! But he is proudest of his two sons, who entertain him greatly. He likes to return the favor by making them cringe. “I am really good at it, too!”

