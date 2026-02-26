The Art of the Cigar

The story below is from our March/April 2026 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

From rare cigars to curated pairings, Bison Head Cigar & Lounge connects aficionados and newcomers alike in a welcoming lounge.

× Expand Courtesy of Bison Head Cigar & Lounge Bison Head Cigar & Lounge is open to the public, hosts education events, and will partner with local businesses to enhance customers’ experiences.

For nearly a decade, Jimmy R. Lewis worked in the cigar industry while living in Southwest Virginia. Over the years, he noticed a recurring message from Roanoke cigar enthusiasts. “I had often been reminded by cigar smokers from Roanoke that there was a need and demand for a traditional cigar lounge in the area,” Lewis said. Those reminders stayed in the back of his mind until 2025, when he finally had the chance to open Bison Head Cigar & Lounge, a space he hopes will contribute to the culture of downtown Roanoke.

A visit to Bison Head offers more than cigars. “A few things you can count on when you come to Bison Head Cigar Lounge include a warm welcome, high-level customer service, classy décor and ambiance, and a peaceful place to watch the game or talk with or meet new people,” Lewis said. He recalls a Thanksgiving Day when several strangers entered the lounge separately and ended up leaving together to share a holiday meal. “That’s exactly the type of community and environment you can expect when you come through our doors.”

The lounge’s western-inspired theme, complete with cowhide rugs and wooden sculptures, was paired with an unexpected name. “In short, accidentally. We knew we wanted our lounge to have a western theme, but when it came time to choose a name, we were at a loss. Then my dad sent me a text saying ‘Check out what I just got’ with a picture of a bison head, and the rest is history,” Lewis said.

Expand Courtesy of Bison Head Cigar & Lounge Whether you’re new to cigars or have enjoyed them for years, Bison Head Cigar & Lounge has something for everyone.

Bison Head distinguishes itself in several ways. “Firstly, our incredible staff, their warm hospitality, and their willingness to go above and beyond to help our customers,” he said. “Second, we are the only traditional cigar lounge in the Roanoke area—open to the public, hosting educational events, and operating 80 hours a week.”

The lounge’s humidor features both major cigar brands and boutique offerings. “Even if you’ve been smoking cigars for 20 years, you’re almost guaranteed to see something you’ve loved for years and something you’ve never seen before, and we’re very happy to bring that experience to people.”

Lewis’s personal favorite is the Tabernacle by Foundation Cigars, a “rich, bold, complex, and delicious blend” with tobacco from four countries. Accessories range from cigar cutters and lighters to desktop and travel humidors, making it a one-stop shop for aficionados and beginners alike.

Bison Head partners with local breweries and Brady’s Distillery to create unique pairing events with beer, whiskey, wine, and mead. Cigar education events spotlight both specific brands and broader cigar knowledge. “My hope is that we become part of what makes the heart of downtown beat. As a cigar lounge, the leather furniture, exposed brick, and dim lighting certainly contribute a level of class and luxury to downtown Roanoke and enhance the ambiance. We want to be one of the reasons people stay downtown a little longer.”

Bison Head works closely with other local businesses through pop-up events, private parties, and product collaborations, often using downtown restaurants for catering or delivery.

Looking ahead, Bison Head plans to host a Kentucky Derby-themed event May 2 with Brady’s Distillery, complete with cigars, mint juleps, big hats, and the races. For Lewis, every event is another opportunity to enhance Roanoke’s downtown experience.

“Roanoke is a beautiful town in arguably the most gorgeous part of Virginia,” he said. “To be part of the business community here is an honor.”

Spark up your next great cigar experience with a visit to Bison Head in person at 20 Campbell Ave SE in downtown Roanoke or online at bisonheadcigar.com.

