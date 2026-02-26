The Cost of Uncertainty

The story below is from our March/April 2026 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Federal funding disruptions hit local nonprofits.

It takes creativity, compassion, and determination to keep nonprofit programs running when resources are tight. For decades, local organizations across Southwest Virginia have stretched budgets, relied on volunteers, and adapted quietly to rising demand. Now, many are confronting a far more alarming question: What happens when the funding stops altogether?

That question is no longer theoretical. It is surfacing in emergency partner calls, urgent emails, and real-time service disruptions. Youth programs are losing federal support. Food deliveries to pantries have slowed. Access to health and mental health care is narrowing. Early childhood programs years in the making are at risk as key grants hang in the balance.

A regional asset and impact mapping survey conducted by United Way of the Virginia Blue Ridge in August 2025 illustrates the scope of the challenge. Twenty-three nonprofits serving Roanoke, Franklin, and Craig counties and surrounding areas responded. Collectively, they serve more than 286,000 people annually across health care, mental health, childcare, housing, workforce development, education, and food access.

From those respondents alone, more than $2.3 million in funding has already been lost or is at immediate risk. As a result, services have been reduced or eliminated for at least 10,034 people. Looking ahead, local nonprofits estimate that more than 55,000 individuals could be affected over the next 12 to 18 months if federal and state funding reductions continue.

Threatened funding streams include Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), workforce development programs, early learning grants, refugee resettlement funding, housing assistance through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and emergency food and shelter programs. These are not supplemental services. They are the backbone of stability for working families, immigrants, seniors, people with disabilities, and youth.

“These funding disruptions expose how fragile many community systems have become, even as need continues to rise,” said Abby Hamilton, president and CEO of United Way of Virginia’s Blue Ridge. “For many families, the loss of even modest support forces impossible choices between rent, utilities, groceries, health care, and transportation. The ripple effects impact all of us, and this moment calls for renewed investment, collaboration, and leadership to protect critical services and keep families at the center.”

Since the survey was conducted, additional local developments have underscored the sector’s vulnerability. Commonwealth Catholic Charities reduced refugee resettlement services in Roanoke after losing federal funding, eliminating eight positions. Housing providers are also facing uncertainty as proposed HUD cuts and potential changes to the Continuum of Care program complicate planning for homelessness prevention and long-term housing stability.

Health services have been strained as well. Ryan White Part B funding cuts have led to HIV/AIDS program reductions, with providers in Southwest Virginia managing smaller awards while serving more clients living with HIV. Behavioral health funding has proven especially unstable, as hundreds of Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration grants, totaling an estimated $1.9 billion, were abruptly canceled in early 2026 and quickly restored, leaving providers grappling with confusion and lingering concerns about long-term reliability.

Across the sector, nonprofit leaders report growing strain. Staffing has been reduced, service limits tightened, and prevention programs placed at risk. Demand continues to rise as household incomes decline and costs increase. Even organizations that have not yet experienced direct funding losses report spillover effects when partner agencies scale back services their clients rely on.

The consequences extend beyond immediate service gaps. Once programs close and skilled staff leave, rebuilding can be difficult, if not impossible. As leaders warn, the safety net is beginning to unravel, and frayed threads are far harder to reweave.

Yet this moment is not defined solely by loss. It is also a moment of decision. Survey findings point to a clear path forward: purposeful collaboration, coordinated advocacy, and solutions rooted in community needs. Protecting essential services will require local investment and a shared commitment to ensuring that vulnerable populations are not left behind. Federal funding decisions may be beyond local control, but the response is not. The question now is not whether the safety net is under strain, but whether the community will act together to strengthen the safety net before it breaks.

How You Can Help

Give where it matters most. When you invest in one of our many community nonprofits, your dollars stay local. They help keep services open, staff in place, and people connected to care.

Raise your voice. Contact your representatives. Let them know you support funding for early childhood programs, affordable housing, mental health services, and food access., etc. These aren’t extras—they’re essentials.

Get involved. Volunteer. with the numerous hard working nonprofits within Virginia's Blue Ridge. Share this message. Talk to friends, neighbors, and colleagues. Every act of connection is a thread that strengthens our community fabric.

