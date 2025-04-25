The People’s Anchor

The story below is from our May/June 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

A trusted voice in Roanoke, Logan Sherrill’s authenticity and passion make him more than just a broadcaster — he’s a true community storyteller.

× Expand Aaron Spicer

For WDBJ7’s Logan Sherrill, being named Best Television Personality of the Year is more than just an accolade — it’s a reflection of the deep connection he’s built with viewers. “It’s humbling,” he says. “I’m truly blessed to do this job, and clearly, people enjoy what I offer to them every day. God has given me the gifts and ability to resonate with people, and I don’t take that for granted.”

Expand Aaron Spicer

That authenticity is what makes Sherrill stand out. He credits his openness about his faith and past struggles with substance abuse as a key reason audiences connect with him. “Yes, there are parts of my life I keep private, but I think the best way to connect with people is to be myself,” he says. “I’m no different than anyone watching. I just happen to be on the screen instead of sitting in the living room. What you see is the same guy you get when the cameras aren’t around.”

With 13 years in the news business, Sherrill has covered everything from major sporting events to devastating natural disasters to simple ribbon cuttings. While choosing a single career highlight is difficult, one story that stands out was his 2018 trip to Parris Island, South Carolina, for an inside look at Marine Corps boot camp. “I had always respected our military, but that experience took it to a new level, both physically and mentally,” he says. “Talking with families whose children went to boot camp and returned as Marines — their tears of joy, that sense of pride — it was incredible.”

In addition to his news coverage, Sherrill is well known for hosting Hometown Eats, a series that showcases local restaurants. Though the segment was started by a former colleague, he took over in 2022, bringing his own energy and enthusiasm to the project. “I had always wanted to do some sort of restaurant feature since we launched our 4 p.m. show, 7@four, in 2017, but it never took off,” he says. “My goal was to show behind the curtain in a fun and engaging way, telling the story of the owner. If I’ve learned anything after visiting more than 115 kitchens, it’s that passion and love for the food is what keeps people coming back.” While he won’t pick a favorite spot, he does have one piece of advice: “Usually, the best food is inside the sketchiest-looking places. Bonus points if it’s connected to a gas station!”

Expand Aaron Spicer

Sherrill’s approach to broadcasting evolved when he decided Roanoke wasn’t just a stepping stone but a place to call home. “I’m more invested now. I want to see the people here succeed,” he says. “I approach storytelling as if I’m telling a family member’s story to the masses. You can’t fake authenticity.”

A piece of advice from former Carolina Panthers coach Steve Wilks has stuck with him: “In life, you always want to be a green tomato. Because when you’re a green tomato, you’re always growing. You never want to become the ripe, red tomato. Once you do, then you start to rot.” Sherrill takes that wisdom to heart, staying humble in an industry full of egos.

Though he once thought Roanoke would be a short stop in his career, he’s now been here eight years, met and married his wife and built a life he never expected. More than anything, he sees his role as a platform. “I’ve had opportunities to share my testimony, about how I was living a destructive life, gave that life to Jesus Christ and now have a chance to reach thousands and point them back to the foot of the cross,” he says. “That is how I want to make an impact. That is how I want to be remembered.”

