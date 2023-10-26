The Roanoker Celebrates 2023 Top 5

The story below is from our November/December 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

The Roanoker Magazine's 2023 Favorites: What Our Readers and Friends Loved Most!

Hey there, Roanoke enthusiasts! As we bid farewell to 2023, it's time to take a peek at what made it to the top of The Roanoker Magazine's list this year. From captivating blog posts to print features that left you inspired, podcast episodes that sparked discussions, and YouTube videos that had you hitting that 'subscribe' button, we've got it all covered. With plenty more coming over what’s left of the year, these were our top hits at time of print!

Here are the Top 5…

Blog Posts That Sparked Joy:

Our blog was buzzing with excitement this year, and here are some of the posts that made you click, read and share:

Roanoke Times Owner to Furlough Workers

This February post by Dan Smith was one of our most-clicked articles, which incidentally paired well with our March/April feature on the emergence of online news sources.

Roanoke Region Receives Green Light, Funding for 26-Mile Scenic Rail Trail

This post from January covered a new rail trail running through Botetourt and Craig counties—the Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail is one of five priority trails identified by the General Assembly to receive support from the appropriation.

Roanoke Outside Holds 6th Annual Floatilla

Lindsey Hull’s fun July coverage included this annual event, where nearly 200 Roanokers got their float on in the Roanoke River, hosted by Roanoke Outside and Get2KnowNoke.

Roanoke’s Taaza Restaurant Featured on New PBS Food & Travel Series

No surprise that this post by Sarah Riddell caught fire, given the restaurant’s popularity and the online web series, where we get an intimate look at the owners and how they bring their delicious culture to every eager plate.

Haitian Food Adds to Local Restaurant Scene

Anthony Giorgetti popped into this new spot on Hershberger Road back in April, sharing more about Cuisine Kreyol’s diverse menu that offers a taste of Haiti.

Print Features That Left You Inspired:

Our print magazine continued to be your source of inspiration with these unforgettable features:

40 Under 40: The Class of 2023, January/February 2023

This one’s near and dear to our hearts, as we spend hours upon hours each year learning about the incredible young Roanokers making a difference in and for our community. (Stay tuned for our fifth year of amazing people in the Class of 2024, featured in our next issue!)

The 37th Annual Best of Roanoke Awards, May/June 2023

Well, OBVIOUSLY — this one’s a no-brainer, given the thousands of readers who shout their love of local each year and highlight the incredible businesses, events, people, services and more found throughout our region.

The 2023 Dining Awards Winners, Nov/Dec 2022

Thousands voted — and made us hungry — in our annual dining awards poll, where you shared your favorite restaurants, chefs, bartenders, menu items and more.

New Owner, Same Great Place, Nov/Dec 2022

Local Roots celebrated multiple Dining Awards wins as the new owner heralded them into a new year of local ingredients and favorite menu items.

Tiny House, Big Heart, May/June 2023

Shawn Nowlin shared a look at how Roanoke native Brandon Brando tackles homelessness one day at a time, starting with building a tiny house for a homeless woman.

Podcast Episodes That Encouraged Discussions:

Our first season totals 12 episodes and five bonus episodes, and it’s only the beginning. These episodes got the conversation flowing:

Welcome to Roanoke, VA w/ Genya Kalinina, Roanoke Regional Chamber & John Park, January 2023

We knew this one would top the list, not only because our first episode’s been up the longest, but because the great overview of where to eat, play and go in the region thanks to local influencers is ideal for locals and visitors alike.

Roanoke’s Skyline, Local Real Estate and Super Carlin Brothers, February 2023

We had a blast talking nerdy with the 2023 Class of 40 Under 40’s Ben and J Carlin, internet superstars, in addition to a deeper dive into our city’s incredible skyline and architecture with writer Mason Adams.

Grief/Therapy Dog Love, Pet-Friendly Real Estate Tips and High Hopes Dog Trainer Hope Cogen, March 2023

When there’s a dog or two in the podcast studio, it’s a good day! We loved getting to know cover star and Oakey’s therapy dog, Ragnar, along with award-winning Hope Cogen and her tripod, Mooshi.

Best of Roanoke 2023 Winners Bryce Cobbs and Chasity Barbour, Plus BGCSWVA Talks Summer Fun and Year-Round Programs, May 2023

We had tons of laughs with cover star and Vinton champion Chasity Barbour, and got to know award-winning local artist Bryce Cobbs as he shared more about his background, inspiration and artwork that’s bringing national attention to the Star City.

A Stunning Home Renovation, Workshops for First-Time Home Sellers and the Build Smart Institute, September 2023

Our gorgeous homes cover introduced us to homeowner Marcella Griggs as she shared more about what it means to take on a home renovation (especially on a historically important house paired with award-winning architecture), plus we shared the F&S Building Innovations’ Build Smart Institute program helping students learn more about the trade industry.

YouTube Videos Worth the Watch:

If you haven't subscribed to our YouTube channel yet, now's the time! These videos had you hitting that 'subscribe' button:

Southern Spoonful: Comfort Food

Becky Ellis brings her recipes to life on screen as she walks us through the how-to of her latest column. You guys went hard for her comfort food how-to’s (no surprise as we head into fall and we prepare for hibernation mode), including recipes for Jane’s Mississippi Pot Roast, Spiced Apple Ginger Cocktail, Not Your Grandma’s Spoonbread and more featured in our Sept/Oct ’23 issue.

Beverage Breakdown: The River and Rail

This one’s just under the wire, since we published it a week before going to print, but it’s no surprise at all to see our first episode of “Beverage Breakdown” at The River & Rail Restaurant — hosted by RND Coffee owner and entrepreneur Quincy Randolph, and produced by RND Media Productions — climbing the video views. Stay tuned for more great episodes!