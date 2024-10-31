The Roanoker Celebrates 2024 Top 5

The story below is from our November/December 2024 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

The Roanoker Magazine's 2024 Favorites: What Our Readers and Friends Loved Most!

As we wrap up 2024, it’s the perfect time to reflect on what stood out in The Roanoker this year. From informative blog posts to must-read print features, dynamic podcast episodes and YouTube videos that kept you coming back for more, we've captured the highlights. While there’s still plenty more on the way, these were the top picks at the time of print!

Here are the Top 5…

Print Features Making an Impact

Our print magazine continued to inspire with these unforgettable features:

1. 40 under 40 Class of 2024

This feature remains a highlight, as we spend countless hours getting to know the young trailblazers shaping the future of Roanoke. From innovators to community leaders, this year's class was one for the books!

2. Celebrating Black Culture in Roanoke

Kianna Price Marshall explored the rich history, vibrant culture and impactful contributions of Roanoke’s Black community. From local Black-owned businesses to cultural celebrations, this feature offered thoughtful ways to honor Black History Month in February and throughout the year. (Special thanks to Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge for selecting this story to celebrate Black History Month!)

3. Best of Roanoke 2024

A perennial favorite, where our readers sing the praises of the top local businesses, services and personalities. Thousands of votes make this celebration of community the ultimate guide to what Roanoke loves!

4. 2024 Dining Awards

Roanoke’s food scene keeps evolving, and so do our cravings! Readers had their say, voting for the best restaurants, chefs and dishes in this always-popular feature.

5. Do You Know... John Garland?

Get to know John Garland, a true Roanoke Renaissance man, as we explore his passion for historic preservation and community engagement.

Blog Posts You Couldn't Stop Reading

Our blog had a lot of buzz this year, and these posts grabbed the most attention:

1. Docuseries Puts National Spotlight on Life and Death of Roanoke Teen

A national docuseries brings Nickalas Lee’s life and tragic death to the forefront, capturing hearts and sparking reflection throughout Roanoke.

2. Behind Roanoke’s Newest Coffee Truck

Surreala Coffee Co. rolls into Roanoke, serving up not only gourmet coffee but also a fresh, creative energy to the city’s coffee scene.

3. First Look: Six and Sky Rooftop Grille

Sky-high dining has arrived! Six and Sky Rooftop Grille is now open, offering Roanokers stunning views and unforgettable experiences.

4. Roanoke’s Ellett Family Honored with 2024 Chancellor’s Award for Leadership in Philanthropy

The Ellett Family has been recognized for their incredible contributions to the community, earning the 2024 Chancellor’s Award for Leadership in Philanthropy.

5. Celebrate the Grand Opening of Tim & Zach Thrifty Finds

Thrifty fun awaits at Tim & Zach Thrifty Finds, where treasure hunters can celebrate the grand opening of this Cloverdale gem!

Podcast Episodes Getting People Talking

Our second season was a hit! Here are the episodes that you simply had to check out:

1. Bold, Beautiful, Brilliant: Women of Roanoke Inspire and Empower, March 2024

We spotlight women shaping Roanoke, including cover star Lee Hunsaker, Renee Brown of DePaul Community Resources and Angela Pope Dickerson from Blacks in Technology, as they share their inspiring stories of leadership and impact.

2. Vinton's Vegas Encore, Splashing into Fun and Historic Revitalization, February 2024

We chat with T-Fox of Rosie’s Gaming Emporium, Alice Ann Clark from British Swim School and John Garland on how their efforts are transforming the region’s entertainment, recreation and historic preservation.

3. 40 Under 40 Star Nick Guachetá & Chef Ted Polfelt's Gold Pursuit at Brood Restaurant and Bar, January 2024

Meet 40 Under 40 cover star Nick Guachetá and Executive Chef Ted Polfelt, both making waves in our community, from sustainable furniture design to culinary excellence on the world stage.

4. Indulge in Local Delights: Downtown Restaurant Week 2024, January 2024

In this special bonus episode, discover the exciting flavors of Downtown Restaurant Week, as Izzy Post of DRI shares the latest on Roanoke’s most delicious dining event and how it’s supporting local businesses.

5. Flavors of Community: Inside Bloom's Kitchen with Chef Nate Sloan, January 2024

Our bonus episode featuring Chef Nate Sloan of Bloom Restaurant discusses community, creativity and the artistry behind Roanoke’s evolving dining scene.

YouTube Videos You Couldn't Miss

From food to features, these videos were your favorites:

1. Southern Spoonful: Impressive Holiday Appetizers, November 2023

Becky Ellis brings her culinary expertise to life with festive and crowd-pleasing holiday appetizers, perfect for sparking inspiration at your annual gatherings.

2. From Print to Podcast: Eric Fitzpatrick, September 2024

Get to know the award-winning, ambidextrous artist Eric Fitzpatrick, beloved for his captivating art and deep connection to the Roanoke community.

3. From Print to Podcast: John Garland, May 2024

Dive into the world of historical renovations with John Garland, whose work has made a significant and lasting impact on our community's architectural landscape.

4. From Print to Podcast: Chef Ted Polfelt’s Gold Pursuit at Brood Restaurant and Bar, January 2024

Explore the journey of Chef Ted Polfelt as he opens Brood Restaurant and prepares to represent the U.S. at the Culinary Olympics in Germany.

5. The Roanoker Presents: Eric Fitzpatrick’s Home Studio Tour, September 2024

Take an exclusive tour of Eric Fitzpatrick’s home studio, where walls and shelves brim with sculptures, paintings and creative details from his prolific career.

Sneak Peeks You’ll Want to Catch

Here’s a glimpse of what’s coming next year. Don’t miss these exciting features and exclusive content:

40 Under 40: The Class of 2025, Jan/Feb — Your nominees are featured as some of the best and brightest young professionals in our region, making and shaking for change in Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

Thank you, dear readers, listeners and viewers, for making 2024 another incredible year! We couldn’t do it without your support, and we’re excited to keep bringing you the best of Roanoke. Whether you’re a magazine subscriber, podcast listener or a fan of our videos, we’re grateful for each and every one of you.

Want to stay even more connected? Subscribe to The Roanoker Magazine for exclusive stories and updates straight to your door. Tune into our podcast on your favorite audio platform, and for even more great content, be sure to visit TheRoanoker.com.

Here’s to an even better 2025, full of stories, events and local love that keep Roanoke shining bright!

