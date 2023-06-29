The Search for Flight 349

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

In 1959, a Piedmont Airlines flight bound for Roanoke disappeared from radar. The doomed plane was found 36 hours later.

Piedmont Airlines Flight 349 left Washington, DC, at 7:15 p.m. en route to Roanoke on October 30, 1959, with 24 passengers and three crew members. After receiving landing instructions for a brief stop at the Charlottesville airport, the plane disappeared from radar at 8:24 p.m. Unable to maintain contact with the pilot, air traffic controllers realized something had gone terribly wrong.

The search for the missing DC-3 aircraft began in the early morning hours the following day. With scarce information, searchers and airport officials had little to guide their efforts. An intensive search by state police, rescue personnel and volunteers covered a wide swath of central Virginia ranging from Greene County to Rockbridge County and areas in between. A full 24 hours after Flight 349 disappeared, nothing had been found. As reports of the missing aircraft became the lead stories in newspapers and on local television, calls began flooding into the area’s sheriff and police departments. Most promising were hunters, who claimed to have seen a fireball or heard an explosion near the Blue Ridge Parkway. Helicopters and small planes widened their search areas, including flying over sections of the parkway, but with no success. The Charlottesville airport served as the command center to coordinate what had grown into a seven-county search area.

Finally at 8 a.m. on November 1, almost 36 hours after Flight 349’s last contact, an Air Force helicopter spotted the wreckage on the slope of Bucks Elbow Mountain, 18 miles west of Charlottesville in Albemarle County. Rescuers accessed the site via a muddy logging road and then the last half-mile on foot. What they found was both tragic and miraculous. The plane’s front end had ripped open on impact, exposing the interior of the passenger section from the midsection back to the tail. Both wings had sheared off, and wreckage was scattered over 60 yards. Bodies were found near the front of the fuselage, having been thrown through the plane and onto the slope upon impact. Most were still in their seats.

Miraculously, rescuers found one passenger still alive, Phil Bradley of Clifton Forge. The 33-year-old was taken to UVA Hospital with a dislocated hip, abrasions and suffering from exposure. When first reached by Air Force Sgt. John Weis, Bradley told him, “I’m all right. Go on up and see if anyone else is alive.”

