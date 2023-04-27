The Voice That Awed Roanoke

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2023 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Roanoke was once privileged to host Marian Anderson, who had “a voice that only comes along once in a hundred years.”

× Expand Courtesy of Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church Mayor A. R. Minton (center) greets Marian Anderson (center, holding coat) along with Rev. William Simmons (right) and others from Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church.

By the time she arrived in Roanoke in April 1950, Marian Anderson was one of the most sought after voices on the planet. Anderson, a renowned contralto, had performed more than 700 concerts before an estimated 4 million people.

Born in Philadelphia, Anderson demonstrated extraordinary musical talent in childhood, and through scholarships from teachers and her home church, she studied music that culminated in her 1926 debut with the New York Philharmonic Orchestra.

The reserved, graceful Anderson achieved notoriety in 1939 that cemented her place in American history. Having toured extensively throughout the United States, Europe and South America, an effort to secure Constitution Hall in Washington, DC, for a concert was rebuffed by the Daughters of the American Revolution who owned the venue, all because Anderson was Black. Through the efforts of First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt and others, Anderson was granted an even larger venue – the Lincoln Memorial. On Easter Sunday, an estimated 75,000 persons attended her open-air concert. That concert propelled Anderson into the forefront of civil rights and caused her to later be represented on a mural in the Department of Interior office complex.

Through the 1940s, Anderson continued her American and overseas tours, many performed over radio. For five consecutive seasons in that decade, a poll of 600 music editors in the US and Canada had ranked Anderson as radio’s finest female voice.

In Roanoke, Reverend William J. Simmons, the young and gifted pastor of the Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church, was engaged in a capital campaign for his church’s building fund. The growing congregation at 301 Patton Avenue, NW, was eyeing expansion of their building driven by Simmons’s vision. Through the services of Anderson’s agent, Hurok Attractions of New York, the congregation was able to book the renowned singer for the church-sponsored concert for the benefit of Fifth Avenue’s capital campaign.

Roanoke’s leading Black citizens provided sponsorships, nearly 100 in all, and some served as volunteers on the 20-member Management Committee to prepare for the concert. Gainsboro librarian Virginia Lee was the ticket master, and Claudia Alexander handled the publicity. Local businesses advertised in the concert program, including many in the Henry Street area such as Ware’s Restaurant, Prunty and Prunty Cleaners, Hotel Dumas, Loyd’s Beauty Salon, and Neal’s Barbershop. Leggett’s, Webber Florist, and Samuel Krisch were also advertisers.

