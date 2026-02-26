Then and Now: A Downtown Original

The story below is from our March/April 2026 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

For almost a century, this Roanoke structure has evolved from warehouse to headquarters while remaining a constant along I-581.

× Expand Ana Morales / Archival image courtesy of The Virginia Room, Roanoke Public Libraries

A hardware warehouse, a furniture retailer, a software and consulting company, and now a credit union’s headquarters. This large downtown Roanoke building at 207 Bullitt Avenue, visible along I-581, has had numerous identities in its nearly 100 years standing.

Pictured here in 1935, the approximately 46,000-square-foot structure housed a warehouse for Nelson Hardware Company, a longtime family-owned Roanoke business that later changed its name to Nelson-Roanoke Corp.

Over some years, Mostly Sofas, a furniture retailer, took over the building.

In 2010, Meridium, a Roanoke-based global software and consulting company, bought the building for use as its headquarters.

Fast forward to 2021 when another Roanoke company, Freedom First Credit Union, purchased the four-story structure for $9.5 million. Freedom First occupies all floors of the building, which is its headquarters, said Jaime Clark, senior vice president of marketing for the company. More than 100 employees will work in the building once Freedom First relocates its workforce from a previous office on Peters Creek Road in Roanoke.

In 2023, the credit union gave the structure a new look while highlighting the region’s outdoor amenities. It commissioned an artist to create a mural on the side of the building, showcasing a woman climbing a cliff with views of the mountains.

The story above is from our March/April 2026. For more stories, subscribe today or view our FREE digital edition. Thank you for supporting local journalism!