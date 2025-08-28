Then and Now: Botetourt Hall

The story below is from our September/October 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

The former Hollins University dining hall has transformed into a multi-use space for student activities.

× Expand Ana Morales / Archival Image Courtesy of The Virginia Room, Roanoke Public Libraries

Just in time to host Thanksgiving dinner in 1890, Botetourt Hall, pictured here, opened on the campus of Hollins University, then College, a private institution in Roanoke County.

The uniquely-shaped octagonal building with a dome roof is located between Main and West buildings and for many years, it was the primary dining hall for Hollins students.

Hollins’ historical records show that the building cost $7,732 to build.

Years later, in the late 1960s, the university’s board of trustees considered razing Botetourt Hall to make way for the new Moody Center, which would house a student center and a larger dining hall. But the university community’s desire to preserve the building forced the board to renovate it instead. It shifted construction of the Moody Center to an area adjacent to the former Fishburn Library on campus, according to historical records.

Hollins renovated Botetourt Hall in the 1970s, creating a large study room and art and dance studios.

Nowadays, Botetourt Hall still houses a dance studio, and its former dining room rotunda remains a reading room space that often houses special events. Additionally, offices for campus security, facilities, a post office and human resources are located in the building.

