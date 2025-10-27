Then and Now: Fire Station One

The story below is from our November/December 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

A former downtown firehouse now houses a popular restaurant, as well as a boutique hotel and furniture showroom.

× Expand Ana Morales / Archival Image Courtesy of The Virginia Room, Roanoke Public Libraries

A boutique hotel. A furniture showroom. A bistro and bar.

This historic red-brick former firehouse in downtown Roanoke is home to three businesses in one.

Walk through the doors of 13 Church Ave., and you’ll see a furniture sales floor. Stroll to the back of the showroom where a bar and restaurant awaits. The upstairs floors feature seven boutique hotel rooms.

More than 100 years ago, this Georgian Revival style structure was home to Fire Station No. 1, one of the oldest firehouses in continuous operation in Virginia, according to the city of Roanoke. It opened in 1907 at a time when firefighters used horse-drawn wagons to fight fires.

Its fire and rescue operation closed in 2007, and the building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Now, Stock Bistro & Bar serves up a Nordic food menu in the back of the former firehouse, and customers are encouraged to lounge on sofas in the Txtur showroom while they dine.

It’s a stark transformation from the station’s past, but small remnants of its history remain, including original brass fire poles and the fire chief’s old office, which serves as a hotel room.

The story above is from our November/December 2025. For more stories, subscribe today or view our FREE digital edition. Thank you for supporting local journalism!