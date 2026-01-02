To 14 Years of Mentorship

The story below is from our January/February 2026 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

This editor would not be where she is today without another editor’s steady guidance.

Expand Courtesy of Liz Long

Dear Kurt,

I wanted to write you a separate note to say something I don’t think I’ve ever said directly enough: Thank you for changing my life.

In 2012, I came in as a receptionist who wouldn’t stop pestering you for something to write. I knew in my bones that I was meant to write for this magazine. You finally handed me that small Gist piece about supporting nonprofits during the holidays — and everything grew from there. And then you asked me to be your associate editor, mentoring me to every level an editor could hope to learn, eventually honoring me with the opportunity to lead this beloved magazine. From features to homes content to a byline in every issue, my entire editorial career started because you gave me a chance and trusted me to rise to it.

Everything I know about serving a community, leading with curiosity, managing freelancers and honoring good storytelling came from watching you work. “Church and state” (editorial and sales) is a phrase I utter in my sleep. I’m as deeply rooted in this region as I am because you pulled me into the heart of it. Even now, whenever I’m unsure or worried, I still (and will continue to) ask myself, “What would Kurt Rheinheimer do?”

Your influence didn’t just shape my career — it shaped my life. You gave me patience, guidance and steadiness at a time when I needed all three. Whether you meant to or not, you became a father figure to me in a pivotal season, and that impact isn’t something I’ll ever outgrow.

And no matter where we go or what happens next — no matter what desks we sit at — your mentorship doesn’t end. We’ll always be family, and the things you taught me will always be part of how I work, lead and live.

Thank you for every opportunity and every ounce of belief. I wouldn’t be who I am, or where I am, without you.

With love and immense gratitude,

