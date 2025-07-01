Training Future Surgeons

The story below is from our July/August 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

The Carilion Clinic program continues mission of teaching innovative advances in orthopaedic surgery.

According to the American Association of Medical Colleges, there are more than 135 medical specialties that physicians can pursue. To become an orthopaedic surgeon, one must usually complete around 14 years of formal education, including residency training and subspecialty fellowship teachings.

When one decides to become a health care provider, they are answering a call. While the journey is a straight line for some, for many others, the exact opposite is the case.

A year ago, the Carilion Clinic’s Orthopaedic Surgery Residency Program was formally approved by the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education. Carilion’s 30th graduate medical education program began its first class last July.

Everything that residents will need to learn to effectively serve their patients will be thoroughly instructed throughout the five-year program.

Says Program Director Jesse Seamon, M.D., “This complements our commitment to medical education and our existing involvement with Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine and Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC. We are very excited about this addition and can’t wait to welcome our future orthopaedic surgeons.”

Moving forward, four residents will be selected annually to participate in the prestigious program, culminating with 20 residents by July 2028.

The inaugural selectees came from all over the country: Amritdev Parihar, Indiana University School of Medicine; Nicholas Peterman, Carle Illinois College of Medicine; Richard Feng, Texas A&M Health Science Center College of Medicine; and Rishi Sinha, University of California, Los Angeles David Geffen School of Medicine.

Like his colleagues, Seamon understands that every role in health care is valuable.

Data shows that less than 10% of practicing orthopaedic surgeons are women. This investment is committed to changing that narrative. For the most up-to-date information on the program, visit carilionclinic.org.

