Turning Up the Heat

The story below is from our March/April 2026 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

Fermented Fire’s new shop, Hot Stuff, brings small-batch sauces, local makers, and deep community roots to Roanoke’s West End.

× Expand Daniel James Lisa Archer and Jesse Feldberg, owners of Hot Stuff, celebrate their new spot on Salem Avenue.

When Fermented Fire Hot Sauce Co. opened Hot Stuff on Salem Avenue, it wasn’t a sudden leap so much as a long-considered next step rooted deeply in place.

“We had been considering a brick-and-mortar for a while and had looked at a few spaces, but nothing felt right,” said Lisa Archer, who owns the business with partner Jesse Feldberg. When the West End storefront became available, the timing and location felt unmistakable. The neighborhood has long been intertwined with Fermented Fire’s story, from early sauce production at Food Hut to Feldberg’s past bartending days at Golden Cactus. Their first market appearance was at the Midweek Market on the Golden Cactus patio, an event born from the same close-knit small business network that continues to shape the corridor today.

“It felt very fortuitous to have an opportunity for a brick-and-mortar in an area that is so supportive of small businesses and has such personal meaning to us,” Archer said.

From the start, Hot Stuff was never meant to feel like a traditional specialty food shop. Archer said the goal was to keep the spirit of Fermented Fire intact, playful, and approachable.

“One thing I told Jesse right away was that we should try and have fun with it,” she said, pointing to the shop’s name as a reflection of that mindset. “To continue to not take ourselves too seriously.”

Expand Daniel James The Cobfather is a mild sauce that’s “good on everything.”

That sense of fun carries through everything from sauce names, such as Florida Man and The Cobfather, to the curated mix of goods lining the shelves. While Fermented Fire’s full hot sauce lineup anchors the space, Hot Stuff also features products from local makers they’ve met along the way.

“All of the local vendors we carry, we’ve met through Fermented Fire,” Archer said. “Most are friends, and to be able to share their stories and products alongside our sauces, it’s just special.”

In addition to snacks and spices, the shop includes houseplants and small-batch home goods crafted in the region, giving the space the feel of a well-loved pantry rather than a retail display. That warmth hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“Customers have commented on the space itself,” Archer said. “We’ve tried to display items so when you walk in, you feel like you’ve stepped into someone’s home pantry: warm and inviting.”

Fermentation remains at the heart of Fermented Fire’s identity, lending brightness and depth to sauces that change subtly from batch to batch. The process relies on naturally occurring bacteria rather than introduced cultures, creating flavors that reflect both the produce and the moment it was made.

“There is a brightness to our sauces that is hard to find elsewhere, and to that I entirely credit the high-quality produce we source from local farms and the fermentation process,” Feldberg said. “And, as Lisa puts it: ‘It’s so cool to see the good s*** bubbling away!’”

For customers hesitant about heat, Archer points to The Cobfather, a mild sauce inspired by elote and made with roasted local sweet corn, Fresno peppers and fermented complexity that favors flavor over fire. “Honestly, it’s good on everything!”

Hot Stuff also offers house-made kimchi and sauerkraut, with fermented pickles and other live ferments planned as local produce becomes available throughout the year.

Looking ahead, they hope Hot Stuff continues to grow alongside the Salem Avenue corridor, partnering with neighboring breweries, expanding its curated snack offerings and serving as another connector within Roanoke’s food scene, from co-hosting events with Golden Cactus to possible product collaborations with their friends at Blindhouse Beer Co. “We’re excited to be in the area as it evolves and to grow our business alongside it.”

Outside the shop, Archer and Feldberg are just as invested in the region that feeds their business and their lives. While Roanoke’s outdoor culture gets much of the attention, Archer is quick to highlight the area’s agricultural richness.

“There is so much delicious, locally grown food, and the farming community is a huge part of our lives,” she said. “If you haven’t visited a farmers market yet, go out and talk to a farmer. You’ll walk away with a greater appreciation for what our region has to offer.”

“We have been successful in part because so many people have helped us along the way, shared our sauce, or have incorporated it into their own business (shoutout to Eatza Pizza), and we want to be supportive of others in turn,” she said. “Collaboration is an important part of Fermented Fire: Our labels are created by two local businesses, Tandem Arts Collective and Blue Honey Rose, and we work with The SWVA Shop (Lynchburg) to design and make our merchandise. To have a vibrant and resilient small business community, we need to collaborate and be supportive of one another. Hot Stuff provides us another vehicle to do this.”

Get your daily heat check and a taste of Roanoke-made flavor at 1022 Salem Avenue SW, or visit hotstuffrke.com.

The story above is from our March/April 2026 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!