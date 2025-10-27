Your Neighborhood Market, Reimagined

The story below is from our November/December 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!

A family-owned market brings local food, artisan goods and community spirit to Brambleton Avenue.

× Expand Courtesy of Basil’s Farm Market & Gifts Basil’s Farm Market & Gifts offers everything from locally sourced foods to artisan goods.

When Chaffin and Whitney Scott decided to relocate Basil’s Farm Market & Gifts to Brambleton Avenue, the goal was simple: to be closer to their community.

“We wanted to be more accessible to both our long-time customers and new faces discovering us for the first time,” says Chaffin Scott. “Brambleton Avenue gives us the visibility and space to grow while keeping that warm, small business feel.”

At its heart, Basil’s is a family-owned market built on connection — to food, to makers and to people. “There’s something deeply rewarding about connecting people with food and gifts that have a story behind them,” says Scott. “Being family-owned means every decision is personal. We’re not just stocking shelves, we’re curating items we proudly share at our own table.”

They look for products that are high quality, made with integrity and tell a local story. If it’s something they would personally use or gift, “it’s usually a good fit.”

That personal touch shows up in everything from the meats and produce to the handmade goods and gifts. “We put a big emphasis on local, clean and thoughtfully made,” says Scott. “Everything we carry has been chosen with intention — either it’s local, handmade or small-batch American-made. Customers can trust that when they are shopping at Basil’s, they’re directly supporting farmers and makers in their own community.”

Expand Courtesy of Basil's Farm Market & Gifts Owners, Chaffin and Whitney Scott

Partnerships with other small businesses are another cornerstone of Basil’s. “Collaborations are the heart of Basil’s,” says Scott. “Partnering with Pasture to Pitcher on their raw milk herdshare has been an incredible way to introduce our customers to a seventh-generation family farm. Bringing in artisans like By Virginia, who created our centerpiece logo on our wall, keeps our store vibrant. These partnerships are special because they’re built on trust and shared values: supporting local, prioritizing quality and keeping traditions alive.”

Additional perks of knowing their vendors means they get to enjoy the items for themselves! Scott says they love a flat-iron, grass-fed and finished beef steak from C&F Farm in Bonsack, as well as sipping Gladheart Coffee “with a splash of Pasture to Pitcher milk.” They also love prepping dinner on a handmade cutting board from Wag & Wood, showing off a shiny dainty handmade ring from Hannalei and a little self-care from “thoughtfully made lemongrass-scented soap from Four Peaks Soap Co.”

The Scotts also keep an eye out for seasonal treasures. “Right now, we’re loving our beautiful selection of mums and the fall candles from local favorites Around Ashley’s Table and Carter & Co.”

But they’re always ready to offer suggestions that are both delicious and meaningful because they know exactly where it came from and how they’re thoughtfully made. “Many items we offer you will only find with us,” he says.

For the Scotts, the local food and artisan scene is what makes Roanoke shine. “It’s not just about food or gifts — it’s about relationships, heritage and pride in doing things the right way,” they say. “Basil’s acts as a bridge, bringing all of those talents together under one roof so customers can experience the best of what our community has to offer in one stop. [We’re] your farmers market that you can access six days a week!”

Basil’s Farm Market & Gifts is now open at 4520 Brambleton Avenue in Roanoke. Visit them in person or online at basilsfarmmarket.com.

