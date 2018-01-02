Beale’s Brewery: A Hidden Treasure

The story below is a preview from our January/February 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

As breweries become known for more than their craft beers, food becomes a distinct attraction that enriches the entire experience. Beale’s is no exception.

I‌n 1818, 30 Virginia huntsmen, led by the charming but mysterious Thomas J. Beale, were on expedition to the vast western plains of Texas. Quite by accident they discovered veins of gold and silver somewhere in the Rocky Mountains.

The men abandoned their hunt and spent the next many years mining and hauling their loot home, burying it somewhere in the mountains surrounding Bedford, Virginia. Beale created three ciphers pinpointing the treasure’s location, and entrusted the ciphers to Mr. Robert Morris, an inn-keeper in Lynchburg. Beale promised to send the key for decoding the ciphers, then left once again for the untamed west. He was never heard from again, leaving in his wake a mystery that continues today.

Fast forward nearly two centuries. A different kind of treasure hunter, Dave McCormack, stumbles upon the sleepy town of Bedford. McCormack—a New Jersey native with a physics degree from Virginia Tech, who is a writer by trade and real estate developer by practice—is always looking for creative ways to help hollowed out small towns thrive again. McCormack recognized Bedford’s potential by—of all things—its location in the middle of nowhere. “Because Bedford is situated where it is, ‘local’ ends up including Bedford County, Lynchburg, Amherst County and Roanoke,” says McCormack.

McCormack bought the factory that is now Beale’s in 2007. Then he waited for the right time and people to help him creatively imagine the space within the context of its town. He found one right person in Jared Srsic. Srsic and his wife own two restaurants in the Bedford area: Millstone Tea Room and Town Kitchen. When McCormack saw Srsic was offering upscale epicurean fare on his menus and it was selling, his natural curiosities were alerted. “There is an interesting intellectual undercurrent going on,” says McCormack. “This is how I knew [Bedford] would be a cool place to do something like Beale’s.”

McCormack and Srsic joined forces, and along with James Frazer, master brewer at Trapezium Brewery in Petersburg (another of McCormack’s small town entrepreneurial projects) they created Beale’s Brewery: a family-friendly, community gathering hole, combining great traditional beers and delicious Texas-style barbeque. Oh, and the mystery of the Beale’s Treasure story woven through.

Srsic has elevated the diner’s experience at Beale’s from standard bar fare to masterful culinary experience. “People are going to breweries to get really good food,” he says of a new trend in the American craft brewery experience. “No matter the type of food … people expect a certain quality. They aren’t treating the brewery as a brewery.”

