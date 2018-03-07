Breakfast Bonanza: Mac & Bob's

The story below is a preview from our March/April 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

The longtime “sub and pub” restaurant added breakfast to its menu, and with Southern comforts like hearty biscuits and gravy, diners will surely be back for another taste.

When Bob Rotanz, a Long Island native, graduated from Roanoke College, he knew he wanted to be in the business world, but wasn’t sure how. He was sure, however, about the girl he met while attending Roanoke College (his future wife) still finishing her degree. So, he stayed in Salem and bought a 10-booth, hole-in-the-wall pub to keep himself occupied while he waited for her to graduate. That was August of 1980, when Mac & Bob’s was born.

Mac & Bob’s started as a “Sub and Pub,” perfectly situated for serving sandwiches and alcohol to college students and Roanoke County employees. When Rotanz and his first partner, Mac McEnerney, first opened, the drinking age was 18. This was a boon for the two young owners but not without its downside.

“The freshmen guys were a nightmare,” says Rotanz chuckling at the insanity of his younger-self: the crazy hours, high risks and heavy liabilities of serving alcohol to boys with less-than-fully developed brains.

Within months of opening, McEnerney decided the restaurant life wasn’t for him. He sold his part of the business to Joe Dishaw, another one of Rotanz’s buddies from college and professionally trained chef. Rotanz and Dishaw quickly shifted Mac & Bob’s from sub and pub to full restaurant style—one with a stack of high chairs in the corner and grown-ups as patrons. They moved locations, going from 10 stools to 36 seats. Over time, they continued to expand on either side and eventually, in their latest addition, onto the back with outdoor patio dining and a fireplace.

The only thing they didn’t change was the name. Neither Dishaw nor Rotanz cared to spend unnecessary money changing the name of their restaurant to accurately reflect its ownership.

“Now, when Mac comes to town for alumni events, he’s like his own rock star,” laughs Rotanz. “None of the employees can believe there’s a real Mac.”

