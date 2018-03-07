Breakfast Bonanza: R.T. Smith's Fine Delicatessen

The story below is a preview from our March/April 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

The old school deli experience brings a taste of New York to the region, with bagels from the Bronx and their own roast beef made in-house.

One of the things I love about Roanoke is how it attracts non-southerners (aka Yankees) to it. What’s even better is when said non-southerners open restaurants in the tradition of their hometown cuisines.

In 2004, Keith and Karena Clinton moved to Roanoke from their native New York in hopes of raising a family and finding relief from the pressures of big city life. Keith says their decision to make Roanoke home is a long story involving retirement, the NYPD (Keith hails from a long line of New York civil servants), a travel brochure and a trip to Roanoke in 1992. His parents decided to retire to Smith Mountain Lake in 2000, paving the way for the Clintons to later follow suit.

Keith, a professional chef by training, says he recognized downtown Roanoke’s potential during that first visit in 1992. After years of working in a New York delicatessen, he says he’d always had it in the back of his mind to someday open one of his own.

“You know, when you’re a chef, you’re in the back,” says Keith, explaining his love of the deli experience. “In a deli, you’re out front with the customer. You have constant interaction with people. On a regular day, I can see everyone and say, ‘Hey, I know you,’ or, ‘I don’t know you, but, hey! I know you now!’”

In 2015, Keith’s back-of-the-mind dream became a reality. The couple bought R.T. Smith’s from fellow New Yorkers who’d opened it years earlier.

“It was nice,” says Karena, “they did all the leg work of building out the space. We just took it over.”

“Easy” is a relative term. The Clintons took over R.T. Smith’s only months after their third child was born. They also made several changes.

