Plant-Based Power

Screaming Vegan expands its commitment to community with a women-led Wellness Cafe in Grandin Village.

Screaming Vegan Wellness Cafe's storefront

Stepping through the unassuming storefront at 1902 Memorial Ave SW feels a little like stumbling into an enchanted bubble. There’s a striking wall mural, shelves stocked with salves and herbal extracts and cozy nooks decorated with crystals and candles. Take it all in from a perch at the inviting bar and sip an adaptogen-infused latte while perusing the chalkboard of daily plant-based offerings. Perhaps avocado toast topped with marinated mushrooms and crispy sun-dried tomatoes, or a homey squash casserole studded with apples and chickpeas served with a sidecar of cashew cream sauce. This is Screaming Vegan Wellness Cafe, Roanoke’s newest vegan restaurant.

Screaming Vegan Wellness Cafe's co-managers and creative duo, herbalist Elise Templeton and farmer Alexis Meyer.

The Grandin Village cafe is the sister restaurant to Screaming Vegan on Melrose Avenue NW, where co-manager Elise Templeton previously worked. She developed a rapport working with owner John Winter, who she first connected with as a customer when she worked at Garden Eco Song Cafe. When the space in Grandin became available, he saw potential for a second location where he envisioned Elise taking the creative reins. “He said to me, ‘I feel like this would be the perfect place for us to do your herbs and crystals and we could have some wraps and smoothies and teas,’” Templeton says. “I jumped at the idea. I’m really passionate about healthy food and community and trying to bring everybody in and integrate all those things together.”

An adaptogen-infused latte capped with coconut whip.

Templeton’s counterpart at Screaming Vegan Wellness Cafe is farmer Alexis Meyer. The two met during the pandemic and bonded over their shared passion for local food, herbs and wellness. Templeton is also an herbalist and owns Harvest Bloom Herbs, which supplies the bulk herbs, crystals and oils for sale, while Meyer runs Savage Acres, a small farm in Catawba where she grows produce and endangered medicinal herbs and makes syrups and tinctures that are also sold at the cafe and incorporated into dishes.

The pair started working on the project about a year ago and first popped up at Grandin Chillage. For the menu, Meyer relied on her intuitive flair for flavor and texture to riff on the kinds of plant-based dishes Templeton eats at home. Attendees lined up for collard wraps, chili and cornbread, a Korean-inspired bowl, collards and baklava. That they found early support for the concept in Grandin is perhaps unsurprising given the neighborhood’s established local food scene—with the likes of Local Roots, the Co+Op and farmers market—makes for a receptive audience. Plus, as national interest in plant-based diets has grown, Roanoke has become fertile ground for vegan restaurants. In addition to the two Screaming Vegan locations, there’s Queen’s Vegan Cafe and Sir Vegaani (Garden Eco Song Cafe and Honestly Vegan have shuttered).

