Sweet Summer Treats: Blue Cow Ice Cream

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

The dog days of summer are upon us. But fear not! From craft ice cream to frozen lemonade and custard cones to pup cups, Roanoke has lots of tasty options for staying cool.

× Expand John Park

When you consider Roanoke’s exploding craft brew scene, what’s the first thing you imagine complementing it? Craft ice cream, of course.

At least, this is what one Roanoke couple thought. Jason and Carolyn Kiser moved to Roanoke in 2008. Carolyn (a Roanoke native), and Jason (from Pensacola, Florida), loved the burgeoning gastronomic scene gaining momentum downtown, the community feel of South Roanoke and—especially for Jason—the wonder of the mountain setting. Almost immediately upon moving, they started dreaming up ways they could be a part of it. This, coupled with their love of ice cream and their desire to pursue a creative outlet together, caused the Kisers to begin toying with the idea of opening a craft ice cream shop. It would take nine years of toying, however, before they took the ice cream plunge.

“It was a little bit of timing, little bit of luck and a little bit of our desire to do something together. And we enjoy ice cream very much,” says Jason of the perfect ingredient mix that finally pushed them into action.

The timing part involved the old Hits Ice Cream shop owners’ retirement. “Having Hits retire certainly was the spark for us,” says Carolyn. “Otherwise, we may have just talked about it; just circled around the idea.”

Instead, the Kisers got serious. Early in 2017, Jason traveled to Ontario, Canada and attended Guelph University’s ice cream makers short course—the second oldest running ice cream course in the world.

“[Making ice cream] is a lot more scientific than you’d think. I thought I’d go up there and learn how to mix flavors and get a good feel for that,” laughs Jason at his own ignorance. “It was mixed calculations, components of milk, what freezing does to sugar … It was like a fire hose to my mouth for seven days.”

... for the rest of this story and more from our July/August 2018 issue, Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!