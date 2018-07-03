Sweet Summer Treats: Kippy's Kustard

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

The dog days of summer are upon us. But fear not! From craft ice cream to frozen lemonade and custard cones to pup cups, Roanoke has lots of tasty options for staying cool.

× Expand John Park

When your days and years are filled with sitting on bleachers and along sidelines watching your kids play their sports, eventually your mind begins to wander around all the other fun (but of course, not more fun) things you might be doing if you weren’t so happily involved in watching your kids play sports. It isn’t surprising then, that the fun thing now known as Kippy’s Kustard, was dreamt up between two moms one early spring afternoon, sitting on bleachers, watching their sons play high school baseball.

For years, Keller Sadler and a dear friend would sit at their sons’ baseball games and concoct ideas for owning a business together. It was a fun game with a ring of seriousness to it, but not yet tested. But, Sadler says when her friend had the idea for a mobile custard shop, citing strong and convincing evidence for why it could work in Roanoke, her response was, quite literally, “Sure, why not?” Suddenly, the fun, mom-mind wandering became a serious business endeavor. That was March of 2016. Three months later, on July 1st, Kippy’s Kustard was up and running.

Because the friends had had so much kid-watching time to hone in on their business ideas, getting the stand up and running wasn’t so hard. They knew they wanted a trailer; it would be low overhead, conducive to their seasonal business model, mobile and simply fun. They knew they wanted a catchy name, something that would roll off kids’ tongues with ease as their parents were driving by. “I want to go to Kippy’s! Let’s go to Kippy’s!” Sadler mimicked for me, while I chuckled, knowing the mom genius behind the name.

... for more from our July/August 2018 issue, Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!