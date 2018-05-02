Take a Tour: Morning Brew Coffee Company

The story below is a preview from our May/June 2018 issue. For the full story Subscribe today, view our FREE interactive digital edition or download our FREE iOS app!

Experiencing the foods of the world can be timely and expensive. Fortunately for Roanokers, there’s Williamson Road.

× Expand John Park

In the Japanese language, the word dojo means: the place of the Way. Traditionally used to describe martial arts halls, dojo is now used to denote any place where learning and meditation occurs. For Toya Jones, dojo is her happy place.

Jones, a Southwest Virginia native, is no stranger to owning successful businesses. She had owned several by the time she decided to convert an old bus into a food truck and sell upscale grilled cheese sandwiches at local music festivals and craft breweries.

Jones thought she’d take The Dojo Grill Food Truck out once a week. “It would be my little side hustle,” she says, smiling and shaking her head at her own underestimating of the thing. Within three months of opening, Jones was inundated with bookings. Five to six days a week she had the truck out, oftentimes double-booked.

Jones loved taking her truck out, but her ultimate dream was to own a coffee shop. Spurred on by her food truck success, Jones began looking for a brick and mortar. She wanted a place where she could marry her comfort food sandwiches to her cozy idea for a coffee shop. She found a place on Williamson Road and opened in May 2017 (at time of press they have opened in a new location at the Taubman Museum of Art’s cafe space).

