Take a Tour: Taco Riendo

Experiencing the foods of the world can be timely and expensive. Fortunately for Roanokers, there’s Williamson Road.

× Expand John Park

When Jaime Sifuentes came to the United States from San Luis Potosi, Mexico, owning his own food truck was the furthest thing from his mind. He assumed he would do what he knew in Mexico, that is farm work and raising animals. He moved to Winston-Salem and spent 15 years doing just that. But, in 2009, with a new wife and future family to consider, Jaime knew he needed a financial change of direction.

Jaime readily admits he and his wife, Angeles, knew almost nothing about cooking when they opened their food truck, Taco Riendo. But, they had witnessed the food truck explosion in Winston-Salem, and thought they might take a risk; only in Roanoke, where Jaime had family and the food truck scene was still in its infancy.

At first, the couple only worked on weekends, driving up from Winston-Salem and parking at Happy’s Flea Market. “[It was] not very good. [We] didn’t know much about cooking—how to do any of it,” says Jaime, shaking his head and smiling. “But no one had a food truck like ours.”

Jaime and Angeles worked hard to improve their offerings. They visited Mexican restaurants, asking owners how they made foods the couple liked. “Some things, [owners] would tell. But I’d go do the exact thing they’d say, and it wouldn’t taste as good for me,” laughs Jaime. “So, I had to figure it out on my own; little bit at a time.”

