18 Under 18 Class of 2025

The story below is from our July/August 2025 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you! Meet 18 inspiring teens shaping the future with passion, talent and community spirit. × Expand In partnership with the Roanoker Magazine, we’re excited to introduce the second year of the Southwest Virginia 18 Under 18! This year’s cohort is an amazing group of students who remind us just how bright the future is for our region. At Junior Achievement, our goal is to inspire local youth to dream big and give them the skills they’ll need to succeed, whether in the classroom or out in the world. But it takes a whole community to help young people thrive. The encouragement and involvement of volunteers, business partners and educators truly make all the difference for our students. If you believe in lifting up the next generation, we invite you to join us in our mission to make sure every student in our region is ready for the workforce and confident in their future. We’re extremely impressed by this year’s honorees and can’t wait to see where their journeys lead next. Their stories are proof that with hard work, support and inspiration, anything is possible! —Keri Garnett, President & CEO, Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia Sponsored by: Expand 540-443-3748 fitlearningroanoke.com Aaron Bhowansingh, 17 Hidden Valley High School Expand Courtesy of Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia A student at Hidden Valley High School and Roanoke Valley Governor’s School, Aaron Bhowansingh captains the academic bowl team, serves on the Student Advisory Council and helps raise funds for team travel and uniforms. He also tutors fellow students and plays steel drum with a community band, performing at churches to raise money for mission trips and the Roanoke Refugee Partnership. A National Merit Scholar finalist and “Distinguished Research Scholar” at RVGS, he’s completed two research projects at Carilion Clinic, most recently exploring antibiotic resistance genes in specimens from Southwest Virginia. He’s the only high school student to present original research at Carilion Research Day 2024 and is pursuing a summer internship with Carilion. He also placed in the top three statewide in the SkillsUSA Technical Math competition and coaches younger students through MATHCOUNTS. He has shadowed healthcare professionals both locally and abroad, including in Trinidad, where he observed advanced medical procedures and patient care practices. Mentors note his respectful demeanor, tireless curiosity and drive to apply knowledge across disciplines. He also volunteers regularly at the local VA hospital. Whether raising money for others, presenting research or playing soccer and guitar in his spare time, Aaron brings focus and compassion to every role. He’ll begin college at the University of Virginia this fall. Alexis Davynn Flora Carter, 16 Glenvar High School Expand Courtesy of Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia Alexis Carter blends creativity, discipline and purpose in all she does. A Glenvar High School student, she’s a longtime company dancer at Divine Dance Center and serves as Dance Captain at the Burton Center for Performing Arts. Her eight years of training show in her poise and leadership — qualities that extend beyond the stage. Alexis maintains honor roll status while juggling a demanding rehearsal schedule. At Burton, she choreographs, mentors peers and represents her company with pride. Her performances are marked by technical excellence, but it’s her ability to encourage and connect with others that sets her apart. She also devotes time to community service. Alexis volunteers at PBS Kids outreach events and assists with elementary school programs, helping young students build confidence through creative expression. She advocates for mental health awareness among youth and speaks openly about the need for early intervention, striving to be a voice of understanding for those who struggle in silence. Teachers praise her for being self-motivated and sincere. Whether she’s rehearsing a routine or encouraging a peer, Alexis brings grace and intention to every interaction. She dreams of becoming both a dance instructor and an elementary school teacher, hoping to guide the next generation through movement and empathy. Alexis leads with heart and action, earning admiration not just for her talent but for her willingness to use it to uplift others. Evan Copening, 18 William Byrd High School Expand Courtesy of Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia Evan Copening brings heart, hustle and humility to everything he does. A student at William Byrd High School, Evan serves as captain of the swim team, a member of multiple class councils and leadership committees and Lead Editor of Terrier TV, where he produces weekly school broadcasts. He was voted Top Terrier — Student of the Year — by both peers and faculty for his integrity and impact. A decorated athlete, Evan has earned All-District and All-Region honors and represented his school as a State swim finalist for four consecutive years. He’s just as committed off the field, serving on the Homecoming and Prom Committees, the International Club, FCA and yearbook staff. His energy and leadership are evident in everything from school tours to event photography. Evan’s service extends into the community, where he’s volunteered with the Roanoke Rescue Mission, Keystone Community Center and Friendship House. He’s helped install flooring in a youth center in the Dominican Republic and led food distribution for families in need. At Bonsack Baptist Church, he assists with retreats and media for worship services. Mentors describe him as genuine, driven and deeply respectful — someone who shows up and follows through. Whether promoting student athletes or helping install flooring in a youth center abroad, Evan brings leadership that inspires those around him. Noa Dobbins, 18 Pulaski County High School Expand Courtesy of Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia Noa Dobbins brings energy, excellence and empathy to every pursuit. A student at Pulaski County High School, she’s part of the Cougar Scholars group, taking AP, dual enrollment and summer courses with the goal of completing an associate degree by graduation. She has already been accepted to Virginia Tech, where she plans to study engineering. Noa led her JV softball team to an undefeated season as captain, earning multiple awards for sportsmanship and performance. She plays year-round with the Virginia Heat travel team and serves as a reliable leader both on and off the field. In theatre, Noa was inducted into the International Thespian Society and now serves as Treasurer, leading fundraising efforts and mentoring new students.

Her teachers describe her as the “definition of a well-rounded individual.” She’s not only academically strong, but also deeply committed to fostering inclusion in every environment. She goes out of her way to make sure others feel welcome in spaces where she once struggled to find her place. Students even refer to her as a “big sister” figure. Whether competing, mentoring or organizing events, Noa’s time-management skills and sense of responsibility shine through. She embraces every challenge with maturity and drive, always looking for ways to lift others up while pushing herself further. Noa’s leadership is grounded in action — and her next steps promise to take that even farther. Jordan English, 17 Pulaski County High School Expand Courtesy of Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia Jordan English is a performer, leader and entrepreneur whose work spans theatre, speech, service and education. A student at Pulaski County High School, he has more than 14,000 hours of experience in the performing arts. He leads as captain of the speech team, earning two state championships and competing at the national level. As president of the International Thespian Society, he has also written, directed and performed a one-act play that qualified for the VHSL state competition — an achievement the school hadn’t seen since 2017. Jordan founded and continues to run a Youth Improv summer camp, an idea born during the COVID-19 pandemic and grown into a space where creativity thrives. He also performs with Summer Musical Enterprises and dances with Pulaski Dance Productions, expanding his artistic range and mentoring younger students. Beyond the arts, Jordan serves on his church’s planning committees for youth events across a four-hour radius and spent four years in leadership with the church’s young men’s group. He has earned over 100 service hours through a school-based learning class, balancing academic excellence with community impact. This summer, Jordan will represent Virginia at the National Speech & Debate Association competition. His achievements speak not just to talent but to commitment, adaptability and a deep love of helping others find their voice. Lex Farmer, 17 Patrick Henry High School & Roanoke Valley Governor’s School Expand Courtesy of Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia Lex Farmer merges academic drive with environmental passion. A student at Patrick Henry High School and Roanoke Valley Governor’s School, Lex leads a community garden project focused on sustainability, food access and education. Their work has been recognized in the Governor’s School Project Forum and includes extensive ecological research throughout the Roanoke and New River valleys. Lex’s leadership is grounded in both action and strategy. They’ve coordinated cleanup efforts on local greenways, organized peer-led initiatives and engaged fellow students in real-world sustainability projects. They are known among teachers and peers for their thoughtful planning, ability to motivate others and hands-on dedication to the causes they care about. Lex has maintained a 4.0 GPA and earned acceptance into Virginia Tech’s Forestry Department. They’ve earned accolades since middle school, including placements in science fairs, the Woodrow Wilson President’s Award and membership in both Junior and National Honor Societies. Whether they’re planting, researching or leading peers, Lex brings compassion and clarity to every step. Teachers describe them as honest, self-aware and highly driven, with a natural ability to inspire others. Lex exemplifies forward-thinking leadership rooted in care for the planet and community, using intellect and empathy to pave the way for a more sustainable future. Jaylah Irving, 16 William Fleming High School Expand Courtesy of Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia A student at William Fleming High School, Jaylah founded her accessories business, Jewelz & Thingz by Jaylah, at just 10 years old and has grown it steadily ever since. She designs and makes handmade charm bracelets, oversees marketing and customer engagement and regularly participates in vendor events across Roanoke. Her business is more than a creative outlet — it’s a way to give back. Jaylah donates products to individuals and organizations in need and uses her platform to uplift others. She manages her company while maintaining a 3.8 GPA and excelling as a member of the junior varsity basketball team, where she demonstrates teamwork, focus and discipline. Jaylah’s curiosity about the world extends beyond entrepreneurship. She attended Camp Carilion to explore careers in health care and gained experience working with Total Action for Progress (TAP), volunteering in the Head Start program to support early childhood education. At home, she also stepped in to help care for her nephew during a family emergency — an act that highlighted her maturity and selflessness. Praised for her resilience and vision, Jaylah brings energy and intention to every space she enters. Teachers and mentors describe her as driven, resourceful and generous — someone who doesn’t wait for opportunity, but builds it. Whether she’s crafting jewelry, leading a team or serving her community, Jaylah is a young entrepreneur with a heart for service and a future full of possibility. Macalan Johnson, 16 Patrick Henry High School Expand Courtesy of Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia Macalan Johnson has spent most of his life onstage — and he’s just getting started. A student at Patrick Henry High School, Macalan is a standout in Roanoke’s theater community, having performed in local productions since the age of 6. His resume includes performances with Mill Mountain Theatre and Virginia Children’s Theatre, as well as roles in middle and high school musicals. Recent credits include starring as Jack Kelly in “Newsies,” Michael in “Elf,” and Lumiere in “Beauty and the Beast.” He’s also appeared in “Matilda,” “The Addams Family,” “James and the Giant Peach,” and more — often praised for his impressive vocal range, work ethic and professionalism beyond his years. But Macalan’s strength goes far beyond his performance. Known for arriving early, staying late and cheering on fellow castmates, he leads with kindness and consistency. Directors say he’s the kind of actor who builds cast morale, takes critique seriously and leads by example both on and off stage. In every production, Macalan brings not just talent, but a sense of purpose. He encourages younger performers, brings energy to rehearsals and embodies what it means to be a team player in the arts. His passion for theater is matched by his dedication to community and collaboration.

Whether commanding the spotlight or supporting those around him, Macalan’s combination of leadership, talent and humility makes him a rising star — and a role model to performers of all ages. Riley Kelly, 7 Mount Pleasant Elementary Expand Courtesy of Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia At just seven years old, Riley Kelly already exemplifies what it means to lead with kindness, creativity and heart. Riley dreams of opening a bakery in Japan — and is already laying the foundation. She practices baking at home, teaches herself Japanese and raises money through art sales to support her big goals. In school, Riley stands out for her empathy and leadership. When a new student joined her class, Riley volunteered to give them a building tour, then continued checking in to ensure they felt included. She was also selected as a Kindness Ambassador, leading conversations in the Kindness Club about how to resolve conflicts and build a more compassionate school culture. Her desire to help others doesn’t stop at school. During the holidays, Riley and her mom assembled “necessity bags” filled with food, gloves and essentials, which they distributed to people in need and donated to the Rescue Mission. Her teachers note that she frequently proposes thoughtful solutions to classroom challenges and is quick to help others — even turning her own struggles into opportunities to support her peers. Riley’s drive, thoughtfulness and creative spirit are well beyond her years. She’s earned five Shout Out awards from different school staff for demonstrating exceptional behavior and community-mindedness. Whether organizing a group activity or brainstorming how to make her class a happier place, Riley leads by example — and reminds everyone around her of the power of kindness in action. London Chase Lawrence, 18 Pulaski County High School Expand Courtesy of Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia A senior at Pulaski County High School, Chase Lawrence is a three-sport varsity athlete, excelling in football, basketball and baseball. His athletic achievements include All-District honors, but it’s his team-first attitude and steady leadership that leave the strongest impression. Coaches and teammates alike describe him as someone who shows up early, works hard and uplifts others. Chase is also a dedicated member of the National Honor Society and has maintained straight A’s while balancing a demanding athletic and extracurricular schedule. He was nominated as an MVC (Most Valuable Cougar) by his school and has earned placement on the All-A Honor Roll — proof of his focus and time management. He brings that same quiet strength to his leadership in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, where he fosters a values-driven and supportive environment. At New Hope Church, he serves as a worship leader, helping organize youth group gatherings and creating space for others to grow in their faith. Teachers and mentors describe Chase as deeply respectful, driven and intentional in his words and actions. He is the kind of student others look to for direction — without needing to speak loudly to be heard. With a foundation of faith, academic discipline and servant leadership, Chase is shaping a future that reflects not just personal success but lasting impact on those around him. Isabella McCarty, 11 Lee Waid Elementary Expand Courtesy of Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia Isabella McCarty may be just 11 years old, but she’s already showing what it means to lead with heart, faith and initiative. A fifth-grade student in the Gateway Enrichment Program at Lee Waid Elementary, Isabella is a straight-A student and a creative entrepreneur who grows zucchini and bakes treats to sell at the Rocky Mount Farmers Market. Her homemade bread earned honorable mention at the 2024 Rocky Mount Court Days event. She’s currently developing a devotional website to support a faith-based project and helps lead the Happy Kids Book Club for second graders, using her love of reading to connect with younger students. At school, Isabella also started and leads a small committee of fellow fifth-graders who volunteer after school to assist teachers with classroom prep and support — an idea she initiated and organized herself. Her leadership extends into church life, where she’s active in drama, music and children’s ministries and often helps decorate for events. She also participates in the LMW Kindness Service Helpers program, where she promotes compassion and inclusion throughout her school community. Isabella was recognized by the Franklin County School Board for a short story she wrote on perseverance, showing that her imagination and message have already touched others. With big ideas and an even bigger heart, Isabella is creating real change at school, in church and across her community. Colter Meritt, 18 Northside High School Expand Courtesy of Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia As a senior at Northside High School, Colter Meritt serves as captain of both the cross-country and soccer teams and is known for his team-first mindset, strong work ethic and ability to stay composed under pressure. He also holds a part-time job and remains committed to academic success, maintaining a strong GPA while balancing athletics, work and extracurriculars. An active member of Beta Club and DECA, Colter puts business skills into practice through competitions and real-world projects. He’s known among his teachers for his maturity and follow-through — qualities that make him a trusted student and a respected role model across campus. At Northside, students are encouraged to live by “True Viking” values: responsibility, respect and safety. Colter lives those values daily, leading with integrity in the classroom and on the field. He’s quick to support a teammate, mentor younger players or volunteer behind the scenes to make school events a success. He’s also active in his local community, volunteering through school clubs and helping support events, cleanups and outreach programs. Whether leading in athletics, academics or service, Colter is admired for his reliability and self-motivation. With a practical mindset and a steady, determined approach to everything he does, Colter represents the best of what it means to be a student-athlete and a community leader. Hannah Mizuba, 17 Roanoke Valley Governor’s School Expand Courtesy of Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia Hannah Mizuba is a student at Roanoke Valley Governor’s School. She founded the school’s Health Sciences Club and launched an art supply drive to support Carilion Clinic’s Healing Arts Program. What began as a summer volunteer role has grown into a long-term commitment — Hannah now creates and delivers monthly activities for patients and families and collaborates with hospital staff to design hands-on projects. She has logged more than 100 volunteer hours with Carilion and connects school and church networks to support the Healing Arts cart. Her programming has reached over 150 individuals, and hospital staff routinely praise her dependability, initiative and thoughtful communication.