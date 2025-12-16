40 Under 40: Abhishek Reddy

Abhishek Reddy, M.D. 39 / Physician, Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, Carilion Clinic

Dr. Abhishek Reddy is a physician specializing in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine. He provides specialized inpatient and outpatient care, develops training curricula for psychiatry residents, and leads research on insomnia, depression and suicidality in adolescents. Reddy has authored 20+ peer-reviewed publications and serves as chair of the Program Evaluation Committee for the Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Fellowship.

He founded the Child & Adolescent Sleep and Mental Health Consultation Clinic and contributes to local media to share practical strategies supporting better sleep and emotional well-being. Reddy also introduces high school students to medical specialties and actively participates in regional and national psychiatric and sleep medicine initiatives.

“I aim to increase awareness of the connection between sleep and mental health. My goal is for the kids in our community to thrive — with healthy minds, good sleep and the confidence to become future leaders who make meaningful contributions to society.”

M.D., Government Medical College, Latur, India (Full federal scholarship recipient)

Residency and Fellowship, University of Alabama at Birmingham

Specializations: Adult Psychiatry, Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine

Professional Certifications

Board Certified in Adult Psychiatry

Board Certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry

Trained (And in the process of Board Certification) in Sleep Medicine

Community Involvement

Started Child & Adolescent Sleep and Mental Health Consultation Clinic at Carilion Clinic (2020–present)

Research leader for 2025 adolescent overdose and suicide prevention initiative featured by Virginia Tech, Carilion News, CBS, WSLS, WVTF radio

Media contributor for WDBJ-TV on sleep hygiene, adolescent mental health and back-to-school sleep routines (2023, 2024 and current)

Partnered with Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine to introduce high school students to medical specialties (2022)

Active participant in local and national psychiatric and sleep medicine conferences

Awards & Recognition

Faculty Researcher of the Year, Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine (2021–2022)

Exceptional Teacher, Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine (March 2025)

Community Psychiatry Award for Excellence in Patient Care, University of Alabama at Birmingham (2016–2017)

Quality Improvement Research Recognition Award, University of Alabama at Birmingham (2017–2019)

Chief Fellow and Fellow Leadership Award, University of Alabama at Birmingham (2018–2019)

Excellence in Community Service Award, University of Alabama at Birmingham (2018–2019)

What inspires you to build your career in the Roanoke Valley?

“Roanoke has felt like home ever since my family and I moved here in 2020. The people are warm, welcoming and always willing to help. The city strikes a perfect balance — large enough to offer opportunities, yet small enough to maintain easy accessibility and a strong sense of community. Roanoke’s natural beauty, mountains and excellent schools make it an ideal place to raise a family. My beautiful physician wife, our young son and I especially enjoy exploring the trails, taking walks and riding bikes together.”

How do you hope your work or leadership will shape Roanoke’s future?

“There are very few physicians trained in both Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine. With expertise in these areas, I aim to increase awareness of the connection between sleep and mental health through both clinical care and research. I also collaborate with local media to share simple, practical strategies that support better sleep and emotional well-being. My goal is for the kids in our community to thrive — with healthy minds, good sleep and the confidence to become future leaders who make meaningful contributions to society.”

From the Nominations: "Abhishek Reddy brings a rare combination of expertise in psychiatry and sleep medicine, complemented by active involvement in clinical research and education not only at the medical school but also within the broader community. He leverages his clinical and research background to raise awareness and promote understanding in the community. According to the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, as of 2020 there were fewer than 30 individuals nationwide trained and certified in adult psychiatry, child psychiatry and sleep medicine. The nominee holds all of these qualifications, making him truly exceptional. ... He relocated to Roanoke, Virginia, during the height of the pandemic in 2020 and has since been deeply engaged in his profession. He is married to a fellow physician and is the proud father of a 5-year-old son. Outside of work, he enjoys Virginia’s mountains and spending time outdoors with his family. Beyond his professional contributions, he is actively involved in his community, including service as a member of his neighborhood HOA."