40 Under 40: Alex Wertz

Alex Wertz, 38 / School Resource Officer Sergeant / Community Outreach Coordinator, Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office

Wertz began his law enforcement career in 2008 at the Western Virginia Regional Jail and joined the Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office in 2009. Now a Sergeant, he supervises the School Resource Officer Unit and the Community Outreach Division, helping establish an SRO in every county school. Wertz is certified as a general instructor, active shooter response trainer, CRASE instructor and RAD self-defense instructor and is enrolled in the FBI Leadership Course for advanced professional development.

He is the creator of the ID-a-Kid Program, partners with Carilion Children’s Pediatrics to produce child ID cards and regularly teaches self-defense, situational awareness and active-shooter preparedness to schools, churches and senior groups. He also volunteers with RAM House and delivers meals for the Local Office on Aging.

“Honestly, if I can help youth turn their decision making around by giving them the tools to help them make good choices at a young age, that is more than enough to fulfill my hopes.”

Salem High School, 2005

Law Enforcement Certification, Roanoke County Criminal Justice Academy

Jailor Officer Certification, Roanoke County Criminal Justice Academy

Enrolled in FBI Leadership Course (scheduled for early 2026) for advanced supervisory and professional development

Community Involvement

Creator of the ID-a-Kid Program, providing parents with ID cards containing vital information for child safety

Partners with Carilion Children’s Pediatrics to produce child IDs multiple times each month

Instructs self-defense and situational awareness courses for schools, churches and senior groups

Leads CRASE (Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events) and assist with AVOID programs for local organizations

Volunteers regularly at the RAM House and delivers meals for the Local Office on Aging (LOA)

Awards & Recognition

Commended for leadership in youth mentorship, community education and public safety outreach

Known for advancing programs that directly improve school and community safety

What inspires you to build your career in the Roanoke Valley?

“One of the biggest reasons I wanted to stay in the Roanoke Valley is family and giving back to the community that I was raised in. Working for the Roanoke County Sheriff’s Office as the Community Outreach Coordinator gives me the opportunity to give back. Being attached to the Roanoke County Public School system allows me to reach out to our youth and help them make good decisions now so they can become good people as adults.”

How do you hope your work or leadership will shape Roanoke’s future?

From the Nomination: "With 17 years of service in law enforcement, he has consistently gone above and beyond his assigned duties to strengthen both the Sheriff’s Office and the community it serves. ... He is deeply passionate about the role of School Resource Officers, recognizing that protecting and mentoring students is one of the most important responsibilities of law enforcement. His ability to combine professional expertise, community outreach, and genuine dedication to youth safety sets him apart as a role model within the department, making him truly one of a kind."