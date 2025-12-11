40 Under 40: Alexandra Gill

Alexandra Gill, 32 / Owner/Managing Partner, Magnolia Closet

Alexandra Gill owns and manages Magnolia Closet, a boutique in Rocky Mount known for quality fashion at accessible prices and sustainable resale practices. She leads all aspects of the business, from budgeting and purchasing to marketing and community partnerships and created large-scale events such as Magnolia Fest and the Rocky Mount Boutique Hop to promote regional small businesses and draw visitors to the area.

Gill serves on boards and committees including VA250, the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce and The Scout Guide Network and she organizes fundraisers, clothing and school-supply drives and other programs to support local families and students. Through Magnolia Closet, she has sponsored prom experiences for students in need and coordinated initiatives such as Schoolhouse Stock Up and Adopt-A-Classroom, fostering education and community growth.

Master of Law (LL.M.), Purdue University

Dual Bachelor’s Degrees in Public Relations and International Security, Virginia Commonwealth University

Community Involvement

Member, VA250 Committee

Member, Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce

Member, The Scout Guide Network

A member of Community Partnership representing boutique involvement and initiatives in the Central Business District for Rocky Mount

Organizer, Donna Wray Memorial Bake-Off honoring a local leader

Host of fundraisers for Morgan’s Message (Ferrum College mental-health awareness) and the Franklin County Animal Shelter

Founder of Schoolhouse Stock Up and Adopt-A-Classroom donation drives for students and teachers

Sponsored a full prom experience for a student in need

Coordinated emergency clothing and supply drives for families affected by fires and storms

Awards & Recognition

Featured in regional media for revitalizing downtown Rocky Mount through entrepreneurship and community engagement

What inspires you to build your career in the Roanoke Valley?

“I’ve traveled all over the US and have visited different parts of the world in my career. I lived in Richmond for over a decade. Nowhere else has ever felt like home. The people and the community, make the Roanoke Valley so special to me and it fills me with joy to see the place where I grew up continue to evolve into this beautiful place. It honors me to build my career here and it humbles me to be able to contribute to the community.”

How do you hope your work or leadership will shape Roanoke’s future?

“When I was studying in undergrad at VCU, I read an essay by Robert Putnam titled, 'Bowling Alone: The Collapse and Revival of American Community.' In this essay, Putnam highlighted the drop in participation in bowling leagues as a metaphor for how, as a society, Americans are becoming more isolated from their neighbors and their community at large. Out of all the things I studied, this essay had and still has a profound impact on me, in the more than 10 years since I graduated. Community disappears in silence, when we stop connecting with one another- and that is what I hope to eradicate, especially in the Roanoke Valley.

The only thing I have ever hoped to achieve with my work is inspiring a revolution of kindness and collaboration. Meeting people where they are, extending grace and bringing humanity back to the world of business is so important, especially in today’s climate. My hope is to continue my work with the intention of inspiring a community to come together and support one another because at the end of the day, nurturing our village is the way our village thrives!”

From the Nomination: “Alex stands out because she is both a visionary business leader and a compassionate community builder. Where many entrepreneurs focus solely on profit, Alex views her boutique as a tool for empowerment, for women, for small business owners, and for her neighbors in need. She brings a corporate-level skillset to a small-town business, combining the polish of marketing and program development with the heart of grassroots community service. Her events and fundraisers show creativity and innovation, while her day-to-day operations reflect discipline, strategy, and financial stewardship. What truly sets Alex apart is her authenticity. She is deeply invested in Franklin County’s future, not only by running a successful business but by consistently creating opportunities for others to shine. She has become a voice for women in business, a mentor for emerging entrepreneurs, and a steady source of hope and generosity when her community faces challenges. Alex embodies the ideal of a modern leader: resilient, innovative, and committed to making her success a success for everyone around her."