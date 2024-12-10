40 Under 40: Alexandria Pilot Chambers

Alexandria Pilot Chambers, 38 / Assistant Director of Operations, Center for Neurobiology Research, Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at Virginia Tech Carilion

Alexandria Pilot Chambers has spent nearly a decade at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute, where she oversees summer research programs for undergraduates and high school students and supports operational needs for the Center for Neurobiology Research. Passionate about education access, she has played a key role in providing immersive learning experiences for students, shaping their educational and career aspirations.

Chambers is actively involved in local charitable organizations and fundraisers, including the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, St. Jude Research Hospital and Feeding America. She says, “Providing students with the opportunity to work in an incredible, state-of-the-art research institute and helping make even the slightest impression on their educational and career aspirations is truly what drives my passion for higher education and positively impacts the Roanoke community.”

Doctorate in Health Sciences (concentration in Education and Academia), Radford University, 2021

Master’s in Public Administration (concentration in Health Administration), University of North Carolina at Pembroke, 2014

Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication, University of North Carolina at Pembroke, 2009

Congress on Healthcare Leadership Student Award, Radford University Carilion, 2021

Awards and Recognitions:

Community Involvement:

Involved with organizations such as the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, St. Jude’s Research Hospital and Susan G. Komen

Active in various fundraising and volunteer efforts, including Mission of Mercy, Feeding America and The Rescue Mission of Roanoke

Lecturer for Virginia Tech’s Translational Biology, Medicine and Health graduate program

Presented dissertation work on reproductive health choices at multiple conferences

Speaker for various organizations, including Women’s History Month events at Radford University and Virginia Tech, the Appalachian Translational Research Network, the American Council on Education's Virginia Network Conference and as a guest speaker at Mersen, USA ACE Corp in Salem, VA

What do you love about Roanoke?

“There are so many aspects of Roanoke that I love. Roanoke is a melting pot of residents and visitors from all over the world. With my experience working at Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC, I have had the honor of meeting so many amazing world-renowned scientists, educators and community members and working directly with the community though this capacity. Roanoke has served as a peaceful and enriching location to start and raise my family. Roanoke is family-oriented, quaint and maintains its historic charm while offering modern-day conveniences. Having resided in Roanoke for 14 years, my family and I have had the pleasure of watching the city grow and flourish. Roanoke is filled with natural beauty, plenty of outdoor activities and a strong sense of community. We love experiencing adventures and activities that Roanoke has to offer. Some of our favorites being hiking, cruising along the Blue Ridge Parkway, anything pet-friendly, concerts, museums, walking on the Greenway, wineries, the Greek festival, Dickens Christmas, Illuminights and supporting small businesses throughout.”

How does your passion impact our community?

“Through both completing my dissertation work on attaining higher education and women’s reproductive choices, as well as developing various summer programs at FBRI, I have discovered my passion for higher education research and access to education. I am a strong believer in strengthening oneself through education and knowledge. Developing and implementing summer programs for undergraduates and high school students has had a profound effect on my outlook for and acknowledgement of student access to experiential learning and educational opportunities. Welcoming undergraduates from all over the nation through various summer programs has helped shape me into a Roanoke liaison; someone that gets to showcase how wonderful it is to live and work in the Roanoke Valley, particularly as a young professional and student. Providing students with the opportunity to work in an incredible, state-of-the-art research institute and helping make even the slightest impression on their educational and career aspirations is truly what drives my passion for higher education and positively impacts the Roanoke community.”

From the Nomination: “Alexandria has worked at Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC since July 2011 … Alexandria is personable, kind and driven. She cares about the work that she does at FBRI and within the Roanoke area. She is constantly trying to find ways to engage within the community. Alexandria has served as a mentor to the undergraduate and high school students that participate in the summer programs on campus. She is a hard-worker and excels at multi-tasking and cultivating new ideas. She even worked full time at FBRI while obtaining her doctoral degree! She has watched the Center for Neurobiology Research and FBRI grow throughout the years and is so excited to be a part of Virginia Tech's community. She is a wonderful mom, an engaging colleague and a remarkable friend.

Alexandria has presented her dissertation work, on reproductive health choices and higher education, at multiple conferences. Alexandria is passionate about women's reproductive choices and navigating the balance between juggling a career and parenthood….”