40 Under 40: Allie Newton

Allie Newton, 32 / Owner / Occupational Therapist, Hands on Play Pediatric Therapy, LLC

Allie Newton’s practice has grown to a team of more than 10 providers in under three years. She offers specialized therapy for children with autism, ADHD, ODD, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, developmental delays and emotional regulation challenges and is the only therapist in the region certified in DIR Floortime, Dynamic Movement Intervention (DMI) and TMR Tots. She has developed mentorship programs, onboarding systems and family education tools and is designing new models of care, including parent coaching intensives, sensory product lines and a nonprofit daycare program for autistic children.

Active in the community, she organizes sensory booths, calm-down tents and social skills groups at local events, provides educational outreach in schools and libraries and contributes guidance for parents through Roanoke Mommies. She is also a member of the American Occupational Therapy Association and Virginia Occupational Therapy Association.

“Whether through therapy, community events or expanding access to care, my goal is to make it easier for families to get the support they need and to create a more connected, inclusive future for every child who calls this valley home.”

Master of Science in Occupational Therapy, Spalding University

Recipient, Kosair Charities Pediatric OT Scholarship

Bachelor of Arts in Child Development, Berea College

Community Involvement

Roanoke Region Ambassador (2026 Cohort) — representing the region’s professional and family community.

Organizer of free community sensory booths, calm down tents and social skills groups at local events including Taco Fest, Buddy Walk, Apple Festival and Trunk or Treat.

Frequent contributor to Roanoke Mommies, offering professional guidance and support for parents.

Provides free screenings and educational outreach in schools, libraries and daycares.

Member, Roanoke Women’s Soccer League; supporter of local small businesses and inclusive community events.

Awards & Recognition

Platinum Award, Best Pediatric Occupational Therapy Practice in Roanoke, 2025

Kosair Charities Pediatric OT Scholarship, Spalding University

What inspires you to build your career in the Roanoke Valley?

“I grew up in rural Kentucky and spent years living in larger cities, but Roanoke has always felt like home. There’s a unique blend of warmth, natural beauty and community here that drew me in and made me want to stay. As a pediatric occupational therapist, I felt a deep calling to not only build a business, but to truly serve families in this region. I saw a gap in services for children with special needs and knew I could help fill it.”

How do you hope your work or leadership will shape Roanoke’s future?

“I hope my work helps build a Roanoke where all kids feel seen, supported and empowered. Whether through therapy, community events or expanding access to care, my goal is to make it easier for families to get the support they need and to create a more connected, inclusive future for every child who calls this valley home.”

From the Nomination: “What sets Allie apart is how rare her combination of expertise, vision, and heart is. ... Allie is not just building a successful practice, she is raising the standard for what pediatric care and community leadership can look like in Roanoke. While not every effort comes with a formal award, Allie’s dedication has been recognized by the families she serves and the community she uplifts. Her work is proof that recognition comes not only in trophies or titles, but in the trust and gratitude of those who benefit from her service. ... She’s not only building a thriving practice, but also planting seeds for long term impact. She is working on a nonprofit daycare model for autistic children excluded from traditional programs, and designing a line of sensory products families can use at home. Allie is also a mom to a busy toddler, and her day to day lens gives her a real, relatable perspective she brings into her work. When families speak with her, they don’t just get expert advice—they get someone walking the same path. Outside of therapy, Allie fully embraces Roanoke. She frequents local businesses, hikes and camps with our two dogs, Fox the corgi and Chester the basset hound, and spends sunny afternoons in parks or at libraries with our family. She believes that thriving communities are built not just in clinics or offices but in the spaces people live, play, and connect. What makes her truly exceptional is how she blends innovation and authenticity. She isn’t just contributing to Roanoke—she is helping shape its future, one child, one family, and one connection at a time. I believe recognizing her in the 40 Under 40 is a chance to spotlight someone already making this valley stronger."