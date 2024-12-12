40 Under 40: Allison Shok

Allison Shok, 37 / Chief Strategy Officer, Code One Training Solutions; Partner, AED Team

Expand Allison Shok

Allison Shok is the Chief Strategy Officer at Code One Training Solutions, where she oversees the establishment of over 60 CPR training centers, including locations in Roanoke and Blacksburg. With clinical experience at Middlesex Hospital, the Medical University of South Carolina and Carilion Clinic, Shok is a registered nurse dedicated to improving community readiness for emergencies. She innovated a hybrid CPR training model during COVID-19 and facilitates training for over 20,000 individuals annually.

“I’m passionate about helping everyday people feel confident and competent in the simple steps of hands-only CPR and the use of an AED,” she says. “I’m also really proud to be a member of the team that brought nine outdoor AED enclosures to popular Roanoke spaces. That means these parks and other outdoor attractions now have lifesaving equipment ready for emergencies 24/7. This is huge for protecting hearts in our beautiful city!”

Bachelor of Science in Nursing, University of Connecticut, 2010

Provides free CPR training through the Compress and Shock Foundation

Collaborating with the City of Roanoke for HEARTSafe Community designation

Secretary of Virginia Heights PTA

Youth soccer coach

What do you love about Roanoke?

“When COVID hit, my family and I re-evaluated our priorities about our lives and where we wanted to live. In our search for a family-friendly city with a thriving outdoor culture we found Roanoke and we couldn't be happier with our choice! An unexpected bonus was finding a thriving and supportive business community and city leaders willing to engage on issues close to our hearts. I've been honored to work with and learn from the RBTC-VERGE-RAMP Alliance, Carilion Clinic, the Compress and Shock Foundation and to collaborate with members of the Roanoke City government, fire and police.”

How does your passion impact our community?

From the Nomination: “A recent graduate of Roanoke's Regional Accelerator and Mentoring Program (RAMP), Allison lives the mission of Code One daily - preparing rescuers with the skills and knowledge they need to save lives. In her capacity as Chief Strategy Officer, Allison is responsible for identifying regions of the eastern United States that do not have access to convenient, high-quality CPR training and opens new Code One locations to serve those areas. Allison has coordinated Code One's marketing and equipment teams to establish over 60 centers which provide daily lifesaving training to over twenty thousand learners annually. As a registered nurse who most recently practiced at Carilion Clinic, Allison recognizes the impact that CPR training has on the community - learners who are confident and comfortable with these skills are most likely to act when someone needs help. Receiving early CPR and treatment from an AED significantly improves the chance of survival. …

Allison is a nurse entrepreneur who applies her clinical experience to the small business she is growing with her husband and business partner, Rich. This gives her a unique perspective for problem solving and managing her team. While not working and volunteering in the resuscitation world, Allison enjoys hiking with her two boys and dog, being her kids' soccer coach and supporting Roanoke City Schools as secretary of the Virginia Heights PTA. Allison is a well rounded candidate for the 40 under 40 award. Her local impact has brought more jobs to the region and a focus on improving the chance of survival from cardiac arrest.”