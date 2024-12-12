40 Under 40: Amanda Holcomb

Amanda Holcomb, 37 / Director of Community Engagement, Council of Community Services

Expand Amanda Holcomb

With 14 years at the Council of Community Services, Amanda Holcomb amplifies the organization’s mission to meet critical community needs. As Director of Community Engagement, she leads a statewide team to promote awareness and accessibility for 211 Virginia, a health and human services referral system. Holcomb is instrumental in community partnership development and strategic planning, offering facilitation and consultation to nonprofits. She co-leads GIVE Roanoke, a local philanthropy event that has raised over $1 million for nonprofits since 2022, helping to strengthen the nonprofit sector.

Holcomb also serves on multiple nonprofit boards and committees, supporting causes that range from cancer support to local scholarships. “When individuals thrive, our communities flourish. I work to ensure people are aware of available resources, have increased access to them and benefit from partnerships and collaboration,” she says. “I hope my efforts create a stronger and more equitable Roanoke Valley — and beyond.”

Bachelor of Science in Communications, Public Relations, Radford University, 2010

Leadership Roanoke Valley, 2024

Huddle Up Moms: Director of Events organizer of Roanoke Taco Fest and supporter of the Women’s Resource Summit

The MaDee Project Board Member

Community Involvement:

The MaDee Project: Board Member, raising funds for families affected by pediatric cancer

Steven W. Short Memorial Golf Tournament & Scholarship Program: Committee member, raising over $20,000 in scholarships

Leads statewide engagement for 211 Virginia, connecting people with essential services

Professional Achievements:

Graduate of Leadership Roanoke Valley, Class of 2024

Presented on equitable giving strategies at the Virginia Fund Raising Institute

What do you love about Roanoke?

“Roanoke has always held a special place in my heart. Though I was born but not raised in the Roanoke Valley, I always knew that I would one day return. Roanoke evokes a sense of nostalgia and belonging, rooted in memories spent with friends and family. It’s a common sentiment, but I truly love that Roanoke strikes the perfect balance: there’s always plenty to do, yet it still maintains a simplicity that suits any pace of life. Roanoke is for everyone.

What I cherish most, though, is the community—especially the nonprofit community and the leaders that make this place truly exceptional and a place I’m proud to call home. Oh, and the Downtown Sub at Martin’s.”

How does your passion impact our community?

“My passion for nonprofits and the community has driven my commitment as a nonprofit leader – especially with the Council of Community Services, where we envision a future in which all people have equitable pathways to health, housing and resources. I believe that when individuals thrive, our communities flourish. As a connector and convener, I work to ensure people are aware of available resources, have increased access to them and benefit from partnerships and collaboration.

Nonprofits are essential to communities and deserve the support, recognition and resources that enable them to make a lasting impact. Yet, they often face misconceptions and undervaluation. A vital part of my work has been elevating the nonprofit sector by challenging these myths, shifting perspectives and advocating for the recognition they deserve.

We are fortunate to have a strong, vibrant nonprofit ecosystem in the Roanoke Valley, which is why it was so important to me to ensure the continuation of our local giving day. When it faced uncertainty, my organization took steps to ensure its future, reimagining it with a focus on equity. I was beyond proud to co-lead this effort and despite limited resources, we successfully raised an incredible $1 million for local nonprofits since 2022. (GIVE Roanoke 2025 is happening in April!)

I hope my efforts continue to make a meaningful impact, creating a stronger and more equitable Roanoke Valley — and beyond.”

From the Nomination: “As the Director of Community Engagement at the Council of Community Service, Amanda Holcomb plays a vital role in amplifying the organization's mission to address critical needs in the community. Amanda ensures the Council’s impact is widely understood and embraced by stakeholders. She leads a dynamic team in curating and disseminating content across social media platforms, developing marketing strategies highlighting the Council’s programs and consistently exploring innovative ways to enhance community outreach. Her leadership includes fundraising initiatives crucial to sustaining and expanding the Council's operations. Amanda's efforts in marketing and communications directly contribute to the organization's ability to provide a broad range of essential services. Thanks to her strategic vision and dedication, the Council of Community Services continues to serve the community with programs and services for many. …

Amanda is the perfect example of the kind of person our Region is pouring efforts into retaining and attracting- a young professional who furthered her education in the area, Radford University and has since moved to and stayed in Roanoke. Not only that, she has grown within her organization and in turn has helped the Council of Community Services expand their impact and create opportunities for additional resources. While doing so, she has found outlets to get involved and give back in her free time, hoping to create an even stronger community year after year. She is quick to help and eager to see our community flourish.”