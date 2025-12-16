40 Under 40: Anna Robertson

Anna Robertson, 28 / Owner, Twin Creeks Distillery

Anna Robertson oversees all operations and community programming at Twin Creeks Distillery. She has developed heritage-based experiences highlighting local history and distilling traditions, founded Pine and Copper Co. mobile bartending and created the Homegrown Music Series, celebrating Appalachian music and community. Robertson has expanded regional tourism through initiatives like Moonshine Heritage Month and Cruisin’ Rocky Mount, merging traditional craftsmanship with modern business practices.

She is active in local development and cultural organizations, serving on the Franklin County Agricultural Development Committee, Rocky Mount Economic Development Committee, Virginia Spirits Association and Appalachian Popular Programming Society, while collaborating on tourism initiatives and youth engagement programs.

“My hopes for my work ... is to embody the meaning of mountain hospitality and share it within my efforts at Twin Creeks Distillery and beyond when collaborating with like-minded businesses and organizations,” she says. “I wish to leave my mark not only for successful business efforts, but for connecting others in a welcoming work, live and play environment.”

Graduate, Franklin County High School

Graduate, Appalachian State University

Continued professional development in entrepreneurship, business operations and hospitality management

Professional Roles

Owner/Operator - Twin Creeks Distillery

Founder/Owner/Operator - Pine and Copper Co. Mobile Bartending

Community Involvement

Founder - Homegrown Music Series

Board Member - Franklin County Agricultural Development Committee

Member - Rocky Mount Economic Development Committee

Member - Virginia Spirits Association

Member - Appalachian Popular Programming Society

Active collaborator with local tourism initiatives promoting small business and cultural storytelling

Advocate for agricultural growth, cultural heritage preservation and youth engagement through community programming

Awards & Recognition

Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge - Golden Star Award 2025

Recognized locally for leadership in small business development and cultural preservation

Twin Creeks Distillery featured in Franklin County tourism and heritage initiatives for advancing regional identity

What inspires you to build your career in the Roanoke Valley?

“The unique culture of Virginia's Blue Ridge community creates a one-of-a-kind experience for dwellers living in the area and visitors alike. I'm truly inspired by the variety of craft, deep rooted art styles and value in connecting with others. We live in an area with unparalleled medley.”

How do you hope your work or leadership will shape Roanoke’s future?

“My hopes for my work in the greater Roanoke valley is to embody the meaning of mountain hospitality and share it within my efforts at Twin Creeks Distillery and beyond when collaborating with like-minded businesses and organizations. I wish to leave my mark not only for successful business efforts, but for connecting others in a welcoming work, live and play environment.”

From the Nomination: "What sets Anna apart is her unique ability to blend entrepreneurship with cultural stewardship. She is not only running successful businesses but also curating experiences that preserve Franklin County’s traditions while inviting new audiences to appreciate them. Her work ensures that the stories of Franklin County’s heritage, its distilling history, music, and mountain culture, are celebrated, shared, and sustained for generations. Anna leads with creativity and compassion. She is tech-savvy and business-minded, but also deeply rooted in community. She makes every effort to ensure that her work benefits others, from educating visitors about Franklin County’s history, to helping local businesses through events, to serving as a mentor and role model. Her dedication to both her family and her community sets her apart as someone who doesn’t just balance multiple roles but thrives in them, making Franklin County stronger in the process. ... Anna represents the future of Franklin County leadership: innovative, collaborative, and deeply committed to heritage. She is building businesses that succeed in their own right while also serving as platforms to tell Franklin County’s story to the world. Her impact is professional, cultural, and personal, making her a truly outstanding nominee."