40 Under 40: Araceli Ruiz

Araceli Ruiz, 37 / Bilingual Community Outreach Financial Counselor, Financial Empowerment Center

Araceli Ruiz works to expand financial access and literacy across the Roanoke Valley. She develops Spanish-language materials, leads trauma-informed and culturally responsive counseling sessions and provides bilingual financial education. Ruiz is a founding member of the Multicultural Banking Group at Freedom First Credit Union, where her work contributed to the institution earning the Juntos Avanzamos designation for Latino and Hispanic community service.

She is a board member for the Latinas Network, a 2023 graduate of Leadership Roanoke Valley and a volunteer instructor for Latinas Network Young Professionals, the Sí Se Puede! Latinx After School Program and Junior Achievement. Ruiz also supports local nonprofit initiatives including RAM House, HopeTree Family Services, Feeding America, the Rescue Mission and Special Olympics’ Little Feet Meet.

“My leadership is rooted in representation and collaboration. Showing that when we meet people where they are, we build not just stronger finances, but stronger communities. My hope is that the next generation, especially young Latinas and Latinos, see that they too can lead change from right here in the valley.”

Northside High School Graduate, 2006

Certifications

Accredited Financial Counselor (AFC), Association for Financial Counseling & Planning Education

Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFEI)

Certified Financial Literacy Professional (CFLP)

Trauma of Money Certification (in progress)

Community Involvement

Board Member, Latinas Network

Graduate, Leadership Roanoke Valley, Class of 2023

Volunteer Instructor, Latinas Network Young Professional Latinos

Volunteer Instructor, Sí Se Puede! Latinx After School Program

Volunteer, Junior Achievement (bilingual financial literacy classes)

Volunteer, RAM House, HopeTree Family Services, Feeding America, Rescue Mission and Special Olympics’ Little Feet Meet

Advocate for bilingual education and inclusion across community programs and schools

Awards & Recognition

Honoree, United Way of Virginia’s Blue Ridge 100 Heroes Project (Financial Stability Category, 2025)

Freedom First Credit Union Employee of the Month (April 2025)

Recognized internally and within community partnerships for innovation in bilingual financial education

What inspires you to build your career in the Roanoke Valley?

“The Roanoke Valley represents the heart of community and connection, two values that drive everything I do. As a Community Outreach Financial Counselor at Freedom First Credit Union, I've witnessed firsthand how access, education and trust can transform lives. What inspires me most is helping families who never thought financial stability was possible, discover their own power through financial literacy and inclusion, especially our Spanish-speaking and immigrant neighbors. Roanoke is full of people with dreams and being able to guide and uplift those voices reminds me every day why this work matters right here at home.”

How do you hope your work or leadership will shape Roanoke’s future?

“I hope my work contributes to a more inclusive, financially empowered Roanoke. One where everyone, regardless of language, background or income, has access to the tools they need to thrive. Through initiatives like ITIN lending, bilingual financial education and culturally responsive counseling. I aim to close gaps that have existed for a long time. My leadership is rooted in representation and collaboration. Showing that when we meet people where they are, we build not just stronger finances, but stronger communities. My hope is that the next generation, especially young Latinas/Latinos, see that they too can lead change form right here in the Valley.”

From the Nomination: "I have never seen a more prepared, conscientious, out-of-the-box thinker. Those adjectives seem to be contradictory but coexist beautifully in Araceli. I have seen her anticipate needs in our Community Development space then take it upon herself to brainstorm ideas, research them, and put together an aesthetically pleasing way to present them. She doesn’t just complete tasks - she elevates them. What sets Araceli apart is her heart. She brings compassion and cultural awareness to every interaction with a client or in a cross-departmental meeting. She listens deeply and connects authentically. ... Beyond formal recognition, Araceli has a steady impact through her daily efforts in the community. She creates her bilingual curriculum on her own time to ensure inclusivity. If she notices a language barrier, she steps in to translate - be that in the community or in a credit union branch. ... Working in Araceli’s department, you quickly realize that her impact extends far beyond her job description. She makes people feel seen and valued. She curated a welcoming space for clients in her office to make them feel comfortable and at ease which, in turn, made the rest of us in the shared space realize that we should do the same. She doesn’t seek the spotlight but through her efforts, her impact is undeniable. She is a trusted colleague and a compassionate advocate."