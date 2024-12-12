40 Under 40: Arah Robbins

Arah Robbins, 35 / Physician, Carilion Clinic

Arah Robbins, DO, exemplifies the impact of compassionate care in her role at Carilion Clinic, where she blends clinical expertise with a personal touch. As an Assistant Professor at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, Robbins mentors aspiring physicians while contributing to cutting-edge medical education. Beyond her hospital duties, she engages with the Roanoke community through skill workshops for medical trainees and volunteer efforts in Grandin Village.

Honored as the 2024 Rising Hospitalist of the Year, Robbins remains dedicated to addressing healthcare disparities and inspiring the next generation of women in medicine. “It is an honor to receive this award and recognition, especially as a young female physician,” she says. “I believe in pulling up a chair and taking the time to listen, especially during some of the most stressful moments of patients’ lives. As I continue to grow in my practice, I am inspired by the opportunity to break down barriers and pave the way for future generations of women in healthcare, all while truly making a meaningful impact on the lives of those I serve.”

Earned medical degree, Edward Via Virginia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Blacksburg, 2016

Internal Medicine Residency, Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, 2019

Chief Resident, Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, 2019-20

Chair, Internal Medicine Interest Group, Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine

Professional Achievements

Assistant Professor, Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, contributing to both patient care and medical education

Mentor for medical students pursuing careers in Internal Medicine

Preceptor at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine Simulation Center

Community Involvement

Leads workshops for Internal Medicine and Emergency Medicine trainees on procedural skills

Active in charitable and voluntary work within the Grandin Village community in Roanoke

What do you love about Roanoke?

“I absolutely love Roanoke and all it has to offer! It’s a wonderful town to raise a family! My husband and I enjoy taking our two young children hiking on the many trails Roanoke and the nearby area have to offer. You truly get the best of both worlds: small-town living with many amenities and outdoor recreation opportunities.”

How does your passion impact our community?

“It is an honor to receive this award and recognition, especially as a young female physician. This acknowledgment not only reflects my dedication to providing compassionate, high-quality care, but also serves as a reminder of the importance of representation in medicine. My passion for hospital-based medicine is rooted in a deep commitment to provide high-quality care and to truly make a difference in my patients' lives. I believe in pulling up a chair and taking the time to listen, especially during some of the most stressful moments of their lives. By connecting with my patients on a personal level, I aim to address healthcare disparities and ensure that individuals in my community feel heard, supported, and empowered in their health journey. As I continue to grow in my practice, I am inspired by the opportunity to break down barriers and pave the way for future generations of women in healthcare, all while truly making a meaningful impact on the lives of those I serve.”

From the Nomination: “Dr. Robbins, a Roanoke Valley native, is a hospitalist at Carilion Clinic. … She remains deeply committed to medical education through her extensive voluntary efforts. As a mentor to numerous students, she dedicates significant time and energy to guiding the next generation of medical professionals. She also chairs a special interest group, fostering collaboration and development in her field. … Outside of her professional commitments, she and her husband are actively involved in charitable and voluntary work within the Grandin Village community in Roanoke.

Dr. Robbins is an exceptional clinician who inspires both her colleagues and medical trainees. She is one of the most skilled physicians I have encountered. At Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, she cares for critically ill patients with remarkable clinical expertise, saving countless lives through her dedication and superior medical skills. Her bedside manner is unparalleled, consistently putting patients and nurses at ease, even in the most challenging situations. As her supervisor, I receive regular praise for her compassionate care. Just last week, a nurse leader remarked, ‘When Dr. Robbins is on our unit, she creates such a positive atmosphere for both staff and patients. I selfishly wish she could work here every day.’

Dr. Robbins frequently stays beyond her scheduled hours to ensure her patients receive the best care, always with a smile. Her constructive feedback has directly contributed to improving our processes and elevating patient care. Her colleagues have the highest regard for her, with many saying, ‘If I or a loved one were hospitalized, we would want Dr. Robbins as our doctor.’”