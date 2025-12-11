40 Under 40: Bethany Costello

Bethany Costello, 29 / Engagement Manager, The Center for the Arts at Virginia Tech

Bethany Costello develops and expands PK-12 arts education programs as Engagement Manager at The Center for the Arts at Virginia Tech, reaching thousands of students across Southwest Virginia. She created Discovery Days, a hands-on initiative aligning arts learning with Virginia SOL standards and coordinates Music Monday, Young Artists Exhibition programs, in-school matinees and community arts projects that elevate creative engagement in underserved classrooms. Costella also designs study guides and cross-curricular lesson plans distributed to regional educators.

Beyond her work at Virginia Tech, she serves as Conservatory Music Director at Mill Mountain Theatre, teaches youth musical theatre, directs touring productions and provides private voice and piano instruction. She leads the Kids Team at Redemption Church, mentors students and collaborates with schools and families to expand access to arts learning resources throughout the Roanoke Valley.

B.F.A. in Musical Theatre – Anderson University (South Carolina School of the Arts), 2019

General Music Education (Provisional PK-12 License), 2024

Community Involvement

Conservatory Music Director, Mill Mountain Theatre – teaches and directs youth musical theatre and youth touring productions

Music Director for local schools and community productions across the Roanoke Valley

Leader, Kids Team at Redemption Church – oversees PK-5 curriculum and volunteer coordination

Private voice and piano instructor, Virtuoso Music Studios – provides accessible music education for area students

Invests personal time in faith-based youth education and music mentorship

Collaborates with schools and families to expand access to arts learning resources

Awards & Recognition

BroadwayWorld Central Virginia Nominee – Best Music Direction (2023)

Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival Region IV Musical Theatre Winner (2017)

What inspires you to build your career in the Roanoke Valley?

“I moved to Roanoke nearly four years ago for my career with full intention for it be a steppingstone in my journey and not realizing I would find a home. The creativity and collaboration that define this region — especially among its young people — continually inspire me to bring my best to the community.”

How do you hope your work or leadership will shape Roanoke’s future?

“I hope the work I’ve been part of in Roanoke continues to evolve long beyond me. Just as I have been blessed to build on the work of others, I hope that arts engagement across this region is nowhere near its peak, as we continue to reach more classrooms, connect more communities and inspire more young people to see themselves as creators. I hope to see the seeds planted today grow into a lasting culture of accessible learning across the Valley, where more people recognize the arts as essential potential.”

From the Nomination: “What sets Bethany Costello apart is her unwavering passion for students to not only experience the highest quality of arts education, but to have the chance to access all the soft skills that come with that (creativity, compassion, teamwork and so many more). She has a rare talent for envisioning big-picture impact while also designing the small, meaningful details that make every participant feel included and her ability to blend creativity, strategy and compassion build programs that transform young lives through the arts. ... Her work reaches rural communities often overlooked by traditional arts programming and it is easy to see that she desires not just to impact, but to serve students and families around her, making her a true artistic catalyst in this region. I feel it is easy to often silo ourselves, as we continue to age, into consistent and comfortable routines, habits and practices. Bethany actively fights against this by continuously creating, seeking feedback and collaborating with those around her to elevate their goals at the cost of her own time and efforts. She is truly such a servant to the students and families in our community (Roanoke Valley), as well as the NRV."