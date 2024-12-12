40 Under 40: Brooke Keen

Brooke Keen, 31 / Quality Assurance Coordinator, Wall Residences (Supported Living/In Home Support Services, Western Region-NRV, ROA, Central VA and Danville)

With experience in mental health case management, admissions coordination and program management, Brooke Keen has worked across Virginia’s Western Region to advocate for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. She has also managed community engagement and coaching for Wall Residences and developed initiatives to expand Supported Living services.

Beyond her professional work, Keen serves on the Special Education Advisory Committee for Botetourt County Public Schools, advocating for local education services and volunteers as a youth sports coach, promoting physical and mental health for local kids. “My passion for advocacy has only grown since having our son,” she says. “He is my reason, my passion and what drives the need to continue advocacy, outreach, education and resources for other families, kiddos and individuals in our communities.”

BA with a double major in Psychology and Sociology, Radford University, 2014

Earned Qualified Mental Health Professional-Adult (QMHP-A), Qualified Developmental Disability Professional (QDDP) and Certified Trainer-Therapeutic Options credential

Serves on the Special Education Advisory Committee for Botetourt County Public Schools

Career Background:

Extensive exposure and invested many training hours in a variety of techniques and de-escalation programs to include CPR/First Aid, Mental Health First Aid, Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training, Geriatric Mental Health, Sexuality and Gender Ethics, SafeTALK, Lock & Talk Virginia, Language Access and Medication Administration Management.

Quality Assurance Coordinator for Supported Living/In-Home Support Services at Wall Residences, overseeing ROA, NRV, Central VA and Danville

Former Admissions Coordinator and Regional Program Manager for Wall Residences, focusing on referrals and managing services across a large region

Access Specialist Supervisor at Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare, implementing the Same Day Access Program

Mental Health Case Manager at Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare, providing support for adults with serious mental illness and dual diagnoses

Regional Coordinator for Piedmont Community Services Board, managing group homes for adults with developmental disabilities in Franklin County

Volunteerism:

Donates to the Virginia Red Cross and Virginia Blood Services

Actively involved with Wall Residences’ Non-Profit wing (Wall Residences and WOW), promoting accessible behavioral health resources

Animal lover with three shelter cats

What do you love about Roanoke?

“When I think about Roanoke, I think about 'home'. Although we are not originally from here (hailing from good ol' SWVA!), we have made this region our home for over 10 years. Every aspect of the Roanoke region and the people/communities have welcomed us. We have always felt a sense of 'this is where we are supposed to be'. I love Roanoke because of the diversity, the mountains, the rivers, opportunities for families; it's a safe and amazing place to raise our child, but most importantly, I love Roanoke because it has become 'home'."

How does your passion impact our community?

“Something I have come to find living and working in the Roanoke region, is the love and inclusion that is poured into these communities. My passion for advocacy has only grown stronger since working in these regions and seeing the love and energy that is poured in and since having our son in 2020. You quickly learn how children change you for the better and your outlook on life - especially when your child struggles with developmental milestones, speech delays and sensory needs. My love and passion working with adults and children, who have been diagnosed with serious mental illness and/or developmental/intellectual disabilities, has only grown and evolved since having our son. He is my reason, my passion and what drives that need to continue advocacy, outreach, education and resources for other families, kiddos and individuals within the Roanoke region, truly across the state. In my work and from personal experiences with my own son, I have met and worked with some of the most amazing human beings with incredible stories and challenges some of us take for granted daily and I am fortunate to have been able to cross paths with them, but more importantly see them succeed and live amazing happy and fulfilled lives. So, I hope that time and energy and passion will make a difference and impact in our communities - because I know it has had a significant impact on mine.”

From the Nomination: “Brooke Keen is the living definition of ‘service over self.’ Brooke has dedicated the entirety of her professional life to the advocacy for behavioral health needs in the Roanoke Valley. She has earned an impressive number of clinical licensures and certifications and exposed herself to countless hours of seminars and programming to broaden her understanding of behavioral health, its effects and the most therapeutic ways in which to address certain situations. … Brooke impresses me daily with her commitment and advocacy to groups that need a louder voice. …

I believe Brooke's motivation is what sets her apart. She is the biggest advocate for individuals with disabilities. This advocacy not only consumes her professional life, but also her personal life. Through her work with underprivileged students and families on the CSA Board to her work for families of and children receiving special education services in the school setting, her advocacy knows no bounds. She truly believes that her career has led her to an understanding of the programs and resources available to vulnerable populations and it is her calling to connect people to available services and funding sources in order to make life with disabilities just a little easier. Second to her motivation, is Brooke's commitment. Her commitment to individuals with mental illnesses and developmental disabilities has only strengthened since her first day in the University classroom to today as she looks back on a decade of providing services to these populations. In addition, her commitment doesn't falter when you consider her commitment to family, friends and community. Lastly is Brooke's drive, determination and selflessness. Failure does not reside in her vocabulary. Brooke is driven by the success of her actions, which only sets the bar higher in her mind. She rarely celebrates her own achievements and gives her all to those that need it most. … She is an animal lover and has recently developed an interest in bird watching. She enjoys traveling and experiencing new things while also learning about other cultures. She truly does have a passion for contributing to and advocating for the needs of the behavioral health community. She is an active and loving daughter, wife and mother.”