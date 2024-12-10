40 Under 40: CJ Boothe

CJ Boothe, 39 / Transportation Division Manager, Richardson-Wayland-Ferreira

Expand CJ Boothe

A proud Botetourt native, CJ Boothe brings over 16 years of experience in construction management, having served organizations like the Western Virginia Water Authority and Roanoke Gas Company before joining Richardson-Wayland-Ferreira in 2023. He currently oversees transportation services across Virginia, managing 50 active projects and leading a team of 15.

A former Town of Troutville mayor, Boothe has also dedicated 19 years to the Troutville Volunteer Fire Department, where he serves as Deputy Chief. He is a strong advocate for community involvement and mentorship, especially for younger members of the Fire and EMS community. “Volunteering in the Fire and EMS world as a first responder is fulfilling in many ways,” he says. “From serving the community to mentoring younger members, it’s the passion that fuels me to be better every day and take care of those in the community and those surrounding. Join your local Fire and EMS station today!”

BS in Construction Engineering Technology: Civil, East Tennessee State University, 2008

Virginia Fire Officer Academy “Safety Through Leadership Program,” 2017

Emergency Management Certification

Leadership Roanoke Valley, 2019

Awards and Recognition:

Community Builders Award, 2018

Volunteer Work:

Deputy Chief, Troutville Volunteer Fire Department

Member, Troutville Volunteer Fire Department Scholarship Committee

Former Mayor, Town of Troutville

Former Member, Troutville Town Council

What do you love about Roanoke?

“What’s not to love? Roanoke has something for everyone. It’s having that close proximity to a rural community as well as being an attractive destination for great food, shopping and an abundance of outdoor activities. Not many people can say the Appalachian Trail runs through their backyard. There is a strong sense of community and a small town feel that surrounds Roanoke. Being born and raised in Botetourt County/ Roanoke is special and I am thankful I get to start my family here with my newlywed wife, Olivia. Oh and have you been to Texas Tavern?”

How does your passion impact our community?

“Passion is powerful. Passion is what fuels us. My passion is in volunteering and giving back to the community through being a first responder. Volunteering in the Fire and EMS world as a first responder is fulfilling in many ways. From serving the community to mentoring younger members, it’s the passion that fuels me to be better every day and take care of those in the community and those surrounding. After almost 20 years in this industry, it’s still something that I want to carry on for many more years to come. Join your local Fire and EMS station today!”

From the Nomination: “Christopher ‘CJ’ Boothe was born and raised in the Roanoke Valley. CJ has served the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas professionally since 2009 … has extensive knowledge in construction management and business development and is an experienced operations engineer with demonstrated history of working in the utilities industry. Through his professional and personal accomplishments CJ understands the needs of the citizens of the Roanoke Valley and puts their needs first. …

Many things set CJ apart from other individuals, but his servant leadership, care for others and his positive attitude are a few to call out. CJ has never met a stranger and is always willing to lend a helping hand. CJ puts his community and peers above himself every day and he would never turn down the opportunity to make a difference. Not many people can say they were Mayor of a town. Well, CJ sure can. CJ served as Mayor of the Town of Troutville during the year 2015. This not only helped to shape CJ in his professional career, but helped CJ develop personally as well. As mayor, CJ completed the largest water upgrade project to date to minimize leaks within the town. This is another example of how CJ so passionately serves his community and aims to ensure everyone is supported. CJ is a dedicated employee, server of his community and even those communities around and is the type of role model many younger people look up to. He embodies dedication, honor and leadership. … CJ is newly married (about a month from this entry) and he and his wife look forward to growing their family in the Roanoke Valley where they both were born and raised and serve faithfully.”