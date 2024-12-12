40 Under 40: Caitlin Gills

Caitlin Gills, 34 / Marketing Manager, Roanoke County Public Library

Vinton native Caitlin Gills is the Marketing Manager for Roanoke County Public Library (RCPL), where she has been a key team member since 2014. Her career has been defined by her deep community involvement, including establishing RCPL’s first Teen Advisory Board and restructuring the library’s marketing strategy to increase patron engagement.

Gills serves as the PR committee chair for Roanoke Valley Libraries, hosts the monthly podcast “Beyond the Shelves” and spearheaded the creation of the library’s first mobile app. “I am so grateful to have a career where I get to share information about our wonderful community resources,” Gills says. “The library is more than just books and offers hundreds of services to our patrons — and don’t worry, you won’t get shushed for talking too loudly!”

Education:

Bachelor of Arts in History and Anthropology, concentration in Public History, Longwood University

Participated in the Dr. Jordan Archaeology Field School, assisting in excavating the Wade Site

Career Achievements:

Restructured RCPL's marketing strategy to boost patron engagement

Designed promotional materials that contributed to RCPL winning the Outstanding Website Award from the Virginia Public Library Directors Association

Managed the marketing and press releases for the acquisition of Pepper the Humanoid Robot, gaining international attention

Led the design and implementation of the library's first mobile application in collaboration with Capira software developers

Serves as liaison to the Library Board of Trustees and is a founding member of the Innovation Team

Community Involvement:

Manages the digital presence for Three Oaks Fellowship United Methodist Church

PTA Media Chair at W.E. Cundiff, leading a social media campaign that achieved 191% growth in Facebook reach

Volunteers as the Library’s Staff Engagement Committee Chair, revitalizing staff morale with innovative ideas

What do you love about Roanoke?

“What I love most about Roanoke is that it’s home! Having lived in the area my entire life, I am so thankful for all that Roanoke has to offer while still maintaining the smaller town and tight knit community feel. There is something for everyone in the Roanoke Valley from arts and music to festivals to outdoor adventures. We have everything that we need right in our own backyard, plus we get to enjoy having four seasons!”

How does your passion impact our community?

“Roanoke County Public Library holds a special place in my heart. I am so grateful to have a career where I get to share information about our wonderful community resource. The library is more than just books and offers hundreds of services to our patrons — and don’t worry, you won’t get shushed for talking too loudly! Whether you want to learn a new language, take a class on knitting or explore a Virginia State Park – the library has you covered and I love finding creative ways to get the word out to our community.”

From the Nomination: “Since an early age, Caitlin Gills has emerged as an active community leader. Her hometown spirit and pride shine through her numerous activities and accomplishments. … In every endeavor, Caitlin carries with her the values of her upbringing: a dedication to community, a passion for service and a love for the cultural and natural richness of her hometown. Her story is one of full-circle devotion, embodying the belief that one's place of origin is not just a backdrop, but a central character in the narrative of their life. … Caitlin's distinction in The Roanoker Magazine's 40 under 40 class of 2025 lies in her deep-rooted connection to Roanoke Valley and her commitment to fostering growth within the community. As a Vinton native, her understanding of the local culture and needs is profound, allowing her to tailor her contributions effectively. Her loyalty to her organizations speaks to her dedication and reliability, qualities that are indispensable in leadership. Moreover, Caitlin's passion for lifelong learning and her eagerness to disseminate knowledge are indicative of a progressive mindset that not only values personal development but also communal enrichment. This combination of local insight, steadfast commitment and a forward-thinking approach to community engagement truly makes her a strong candidate for the class of 2025.”